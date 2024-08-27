 Michelin-Recommended Tavernetta Opening Vail Location | Westword
One of Colorado's Top Italian Restaurants Opening Vail Location

The Michelin-recommended eatery will debut its new location inside the Four Seasons Resort Vail this winter.
August 27, 2024
A rendering of the new Tavernetta, set to open in Vail this winter.
A rendering of the new Tavernetta, set to open in Vail this winter. Courtesy of Frasca Hospitality Group
It's been a big year for the Frasca Hospitality Group. Last September, its flagship fine-dining eatery in Boulder, Frasca Food and Wine, earned its first Michelin star (and it seems poised to potentially earn a second one when the guide announces its 2024 additions on September 9).

In late July, the culinary company debuted a new concept, Osteria Alberico, in an unexpected location — a King Soopers-anchored shopping center in Englewood. Less than a week later, on August 4, the group celebrated Frasca's twentieth anniversary, marking an impressive run with an even more impressive family tree of alums and guest chefs.

Now it's expanding once again. Tavernetta debuted at Union Station in 2017 and earned recommended status in the state's first Michelin Guide. This winter, a second outpost of the Italian eatery is set to open inside the Four Seasons Resort Vail, in the space that was most recently Flame Restaurant.

“Four Seasons shares our commitment to hospitality excellence, and we are confident in the alignment of our organizations to deliver an unmatched culinary experience to this world-class resort and year-round destination,” says Frasca Hospitality Group co-founder and Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey in an announcing the news. “We look forward to working with the Four Seasons Vail team to execute our mutual vision and to welcoming new and returning guests to Vail this winter.”
click to enlarge various pastas on plates
Like the original, the new Tavernetta will serve Italian fare from a variety of regions.
Courtesy of Frasca Hospitality Group
Jerome Arribas, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Vail, adds, "This restaurant promises to set a new dining standard, enriching our destination with unforgettable experiences and a vibrant ambiance while infusing a la dolce vita style into the town of Vail."

Diners at the new Tavernetta Vail can expect "a menu that explores the whole of Italy, capturing the rich flavors of the north and the vibrant tastes of the south, while honoring the mountain culture and diverse cuisine of the country’s Alpine regions," the announcement notes, as well as "an all-Italian wine list...full Champagne offering and an extensive Italian-driven spirits list and digestif program."

The space will be designed by Venice, California-based Studio Collective and Denver-based OZ Architects, and will include several indoor and outdoor spaces and a renovated private dining room.

For more information and updates, follow @tavernettavail on Instagram.
