The 2024 Colorado Michelin Guide Is Coming Soon: Here Are Our Predictions

Here's how that happened: When entering a new market, Michelin conducts a destination study before meeting with marketing organizations like the Colorado Tourism Office and Visit Denver, which agreed to cover some of the marketing costs associated with launching the guide in Colorado. Because their local tourism organizations did not ante up, restaurants in other geographical areas, such as Aurora and Summit County towns like Breckenridge, were not eligible for the guide, and the same is true this year.
But while financial participation determines what geographic areas will be covered by a Michelin Guide, it does not influence which restaurants are honored. Really.
The 2024 additions will be announced on Monday, September 9. As that date draws near, we've got some predictions for which spots in the chosen geographic areas might be included — and which might be cut.
The StarsEarning one, two or three Michelin stars is the guide's top honor, but it's also one that's limited to a very small number of typically high-end restaurants. Last year, five Colorado eateries earned one star, including three in Denver:
- Beckon, Denver
- Bosq, Aspen
- Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder
- Brutø, Denver
- The Wolf's Tailor, Denver
While there may be one or two new stars doled out for restaurants in Aspen, it seems unlikely that any additional Denver restaurants offer what Michelin is looking for in its highest honor.
One spot that seems poised to potentially gain a second star is Frasca, which just celebrated its twentieth anniversary and certainly delivers on one of Michelin's criteria for earning stars: consistency both across the entire menu and over time.
There is potential for one big star shakeup, too. Just after Brutø earned its Michelin star last year, executive chef Michael Diaz de Leon left the Id Est Hospitality group to pursue his own ventures. (Last month, he launched his new nomadic restaurant concept Pinche Umami with a Denver pop-up series.) In February, Top Chef alum Byron Gomez officially launched his first menu as Brutø's new executive chef, which also came with a revamp of the restaurant's website that embraces Gomez's new focus on Brutalism as the inspiration for his sustainability-forward fare.
That's a big departure from the dishes Diaz de Leon was putting out, which were rooted in his memories and Hispanic heritage. Another important star criteria, according to Michelin, is "the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine," and on that, Gomez may need more time to dial in his approach to Brutø's menu.
That shift may result in Brutø not retaining its star this year — though even if it loses it this year, the restaurant could always earn it back in the future. And while the loss of a star would be a hit for the Id Est group, it's still flying high off founders Kelly and Erika Whitaker's well-earned win for Best Restaurateur at this year's James Beard awards.
Green Stars
Michelin also awards green stars for restaurants at the forefront of sustainability practices. Boulder's Blackbelly Market and Bramble & Hare both nabbed that honor last year, as did Brutø and another Id Est spot, the Wolf's Tailor. Sustainability is still key for all of those restaurants, so we expect that status to stay the same.
One potential green star addition is Potager, which has been at the forefront of the local farm-to-table movement for over 25 years.
In addition to stars, Michelin doles out two other restaurant honors: Bib Gourmand and recommended status.
Last year, only nine Colorado eateries earned Bib Gourmands, which is focused on highlighting restaurants that offer "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to Michelin.
The 2023 list:
Basta, Boulder
AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, Denver
Ash'Kara, Denver
The Ginger Pig, Denver
Glo Noodle House, Denver,
Hop Alley, Denver
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver
Mister Oso, Denver
Tavernetta, Denver
Other regions where the Michelin Guide has launched in recent years have a much longer list of Bib Gourmand eateries, and we expect the number of Colorado spots so honored to rise signficantly this year, now that inspectors have had a full twelve months to explore the scene.
Alma Fonda Fina
Brasserie Brixton
The Bindery
Kawa Ni
Lucina
Major Tom
MAKfam
Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails
Sap Sua
Somebody People
Sushi Sasa
Uchi
Spuntino
Sushi Den
It's unfortunate that some of the state's best restaurants are ineligible simply because of their location. Spots outside of the areas covered by the Michelin Guide that should be on your radar include Stone Cellar Bistro in Arvada, Annette in Aurora, Marigold in Lyons, and Rootstalk and its sister restaurant Radicato in Breckenridge, both of which are owned by Matt Vawter, the 2024 James Beard award-winner for Best Chef in the Mountain Region.
