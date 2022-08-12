Farmers' Market Finds: Mile High Fungi Is Cultivating Local Culinary ’Shrooms

click to enlarge Wild-foraged mushrooms include chanterelles, morels and lobster (the bright-red mushroom at the bottom). Mile High Fungi/Instagram

click to enlarge Glaze sautéed mushrooms with a mix of soy sauce and honey for an easy weeknight side or addition to pasta. Ashlee Redger

Mile High Fungi is planning to bring some of these non-mushroom goodies to market this year, and to continue increasing production for next year. For now, you can get its cultivated mushrooms, including shiitake, blue oyster, chestnut and lion's mane, at the South Pearl Street and Highland Square Farmers Markets on Sundays. You'll also find seasonal wild-foraged fungi at the stand, like bright-red lobster mushrooms, which are some of Michael's favorites. "It's a parasitic mushroom that eats other mushrooms and turns them into lobster mushrooms. For a lot of dishes, like lobster mac [and cheese], you wouldn't know it wasn't lobster."Lobster mushrooms are only in season for a limited time, so go soon if you want to try them. Don't sleep on the other mushroom varietals, either. At the end of the market season, Mile High Fungi turns its focus away from "fruiting" production to creating wholesale blocks and liquid cultures, which are sold primarily to other mushroom farms across the country.