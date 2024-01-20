Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Gennaro's Abruptly Closed Temporarily

Another longtime staple is also closed temporarily. During the recent arctic blast, a pipe burst at the sixty-year-old La Fiesta downtown. The flooding exposed asbestos in the building, which was once a Safeway, requiring a major remediation project that could shut it down for a month.
There's one permanent closure to report this week: Breakfast spot Three Little Griddles shuttered its DTC location, though the original in Aurora remains open. "We hope to re-expand in the near future, and your continued loyalty means the world to us," reads a post on its Facebook page.
This week's openings include an expansion for Living the Dream Brewing, which moved out of its original Littleton location at the end of December and opened a taproom in Sterling Ranch. Now, a Living the Dream Highlands Ranch production facility and taproom is also open.
Two more local eateries have also expanded. The new Los Dos Portillos in Castle Rock is its biggest outpost yet, complete with a large patio and a view that includes Pikes Peak. Trompeau Bakery, which has been open on South Broadway since 2001, now has an outpost downtown dishing out croissant sandwiches, quiche, Kaladi coffee and Bonnie Brae ice cream, including its own custom flavor, chocolate almond croissant.
debuted his first cocktail and wine bar, Done Deal, inside Republic Plaza downtown.
And yet another golf bar has opened: Hangar Club, a 22,000-square-foot venue in Lowry complete with cocktails, food and "10 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators with the largest private hitting bays and seating areas in Denver," it pronounces.
A space that was formerly home to a Thump Coffee in the Denver Health building on Broadway is now Urban Cafe, which is serving a mix of staples like breakfast sandwiches, salads and mini pizzas alongside such Persian dishes as ghormeh sabzi (a rich lamb and vegetable stew) and a Persian ice cream float made with fresh carrot juice: "Once you try this, you’ll be hooked," the menu promises.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- After shutting down for some kitchen renovations, Rioja is reopening for brunch on Sunday, January 21.
- Longmont is set to get its first food hall in May.
- Sushi Den is planning to open another concept on South Pearl Street this summer.
- Historic mountain bar the Bucksnort Saloon has a new owner, who is working to revive it.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
Done Deal, 370 17th Street
Hangar Club, 7600 East First Place
Living the Dream, 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Highlands Ranch
Los Dos Potrillos, 6370 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock
Trompeau Bakery, 934 16th Street
Urban Cafe & Restaurant, 601 Broadway
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Gennaro's, 2598 South Broadway
La Fiesta, 2340 Champa Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Three Little Griddles, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood
*or earlier, and have not yet appeared on this list.
What did we miss? Post a comment or email [email protected].