Openings & Closings

Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Gennaro's Abruptly Closed Temporarily

The old-school Italian joint has been a staple on South Broadway since 1951.
January 20, 2024
Gennaro's has been open since 1951.
Gennaro's has been open since 1951. Sarah McGill
Gennaro's is one of those Denver classics — it's a dependable joint with cheap Italian eats and even cheaper drinks that's been open on South Broadway for over seven decades. But since January 9, the doors have been shut. "Gennaro's will be temporarily closed due to the owner's health. Check back for updates," reads a post on its Facebook page — but there have been no updates, leaving fans wondering about its future.

Another longtime staple is also closed temporarily. During the recent arctic blast, a pipe burst at the sixty-year-old La Fiesta downtown. The flooding exposed asbestos in the building, which was once a Safeway, requiring a major remediation project that could shut it down for a month.

There's one permanent closure to report this week: Breakfast spot Three Little Griddles shuttered its DTC location, though the original in Aurora remains open. "We hope to re-expand in the near future, and your continued loyalty means the world to us," reads a post on its Facebook page.

This week's openings include an expansion for Living the Dream Brewing, which moved out of its original Littleton location at the end of December and opened a taproom in Sterling Ranch. Now, a Living the Dream Highlands Ranch production facility and taproom is also open.

Two more local eateries have also expanded. The new Los Dos Portillos in Castle Rock is its biggest outpost yet, complete with a large patio and a view that includes Pikes Peak. Trompeau Bakery, which has been open on South Broadway since 2001, now has an outpost downtown dishing out croissant sandwiches, quiche, Kaladi coffee and Bonnie Brae ice cream, including its own custom flavor, chocolate almond croissant.
click to enlarge various cocktails in different glasses
Beer, wine and a variety of cocktails will be on offer at Done Deal.
TAG Restaurant Group
Restaurateur Troy Guard debuted his first cocktail and wine bar, Done Deal, inside Republic Plaza downtown.

And yet another golf bar has opened: Hangar Club, a 22,000-square-foot venue in Lowry complete with cocktails, food and "10 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators with the largest private hitting bays and seating areas in Denver," it pronounces.

A space that was formerly home to a Thump Coffee in the Denver Health building on Broadway is now Urban Cafe, which is serving a mix of staples like breakfast sandwiches, salads and mini pizzas alongside such Persian dishes as ghormeh sabzi (a rich lamb and vegetable stew) and a Persian ice cream float made with fresh carrot juice: "Once you try this, you’ll be hooked," the menu promises.

In other openings-and-closings news:

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge chairs, a table and a bar on a patio
There's plenty of outdoor seating at the new Los Dos Potrillos.
Los Dos Potrillos
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Done Deal, 370 17th Street
Hangar Club, 7600 East First Place
Living the Dream, 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Highlands Ranch
Los Dos Potrillos, 6370 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock
Trompeau Bakery, 934 16th Street
Urban Cafe & Restaurant, 601 Broadway

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Gennaro's, 2598 South Broadway
La Fiesta, 2340 Champa Street

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Three Little Griddles, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood

*or earlier, and have not yet appeared on this list.

What did we miss? Post a comment or email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
