4
Aminata and Rougui Dia opened Le French at Belleview Station this week.
Aminata and Rougui Dia opened Le French at Belleview Station this week.
Courtesy of Le French

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | April 13, 2019 | 6:50am
AA

On Tuesday, April 9, the former home of Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria officially became Ivy on 7th, a new breakfast and lunch place from the owners of Carboy Winery and Angelo's Taverna. At the helm is chef Rebecca Weitzman, who earned our Best Chef award back in 2006 while cooking at the long-departed Cafe Star on East Colfax Avenue. Weitzman has since been working in New York City, and has also racked up some time in front of the camera, winning an episode of Chopped and competing on Iron Chef America. Her new menu balances healthy, hearty and heavenly eats, including loaded toasts, ancient grain porridge and an elevated take on a Monte Cristo. Hit breakfast or lunch every weekday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or come in for weekend brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Centennial, one of our favorite food trucks pulled into a permanent spot at South University Boulevard and Dry Creek Road. Jessie's Smokin' NOLA does up some of the best Cajun cuisine in the metro area, and now fans can relax and enjoy red beans and rice, po'boys and jambalaya with a beer or glass of wine. The joint is jumpin' from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 8-14, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming changes.

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Glazed & Confuzed (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway
Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Le French, 4901 South Newport Street
New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

Restaurants Closing This Week*
A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street
Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

A Taste of Haiti was one of the last soul food and Caribbean holdouts on Welton Street.
A Taste of Haiti was one of the last soul food and Caribbean holdouts on Welton Street.
Photo by Mark Antonation

"Denver's Only Haitian Restaurant Closes in Five Points "

Glazed & Confuzed is bringing its doughnuts to Broadway.
Glazed & Confuzed is bringing its doughnuts to Broadway.
Linnea Covington

"Glazed & Confuzed Comes to Broadway Market"

This Nan gyi dok is one of the Burmese dishes you can try at Urban Burma inside Mango House.
This Nan gyi dok is one of the Burmese dishes you can try at Urban Burma inside Mango House.
Mark Antonation

"City's First Burmese Restaurant Opens as Part of Mango House Lineup"

Shelby's will soon be gone.
Shelby's will soon be gone.
Westword

"Shelby's Getting Ready for Last Call in June"

The sun has set on Morning Collective.
The sun has set on Morning Collective.
Danielle Lirette

"Morning Collective Serves Its Last Breakfast on South Broadway"

We don't just keep a running list on all the closings and openings around town.

After we have a chance to check out all the new places, we get down to the tough job of deciding which ones qualify as the best in their area, perhaps beating out established bars and restaurants. A few newbies definitely bested old favorites in our picks in the 116 Food and Drink categories for this year's Best of Denver.

And if all that goodness isn't enough for you, peruse Eat Here, our annual list of the restaurants we can't live without.

Have you spotted any restaurants or bars opening or closing that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

