Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

On Tuesday, April 9, the former home of Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria officially became Ivy on 7th, a new breakfast and lunch place from the owners of Carboy Winery and Angelo's Taverna. At the helm is chef Rebecca Weitzman, who earned our Best Chef award back in 2006 while cooking at the long-departed Cafe Star on East Colfax Avenue. Weitzman has since been working in New York City, and has also racked up some time in front of the camera, winning an episode of Chopped and competing on Iron Chef America. Her new menu balances healthy, hearty and heavenly eats, including loaded toasts, ancient grain porridge and an elevated take on a Monte Cristo. Hit breakfast or lunch every weekday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or come in for weekend brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Centennial, one of our favorite food trucks pulled into a permanent spot at South University Boulevard and Dry Creek Road. Jessie's Smokin' NOLA does up some of the best Cajun cuisine in the metro area, and now fans can relax and enjoy red beans and rice, po'boys and jambalaya with a beer or glass of wine. The joint is jumpin' from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 8-14, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming changes.

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Glazed & Confuzed (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway

Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue

Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial

Le French, 4901 South Newport Street

New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

Restaurants Closing This Week*

A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street

Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

A Taste of Haiti was one of the last soul food and Caribbean holdouts on Welton Street. Photo by Mark Antonation

EXPAND Glazed & Confuzed is bringing its doughnuts to Broadway. Linnea Covington

EXPAND This Nan gyi dok is one of the Burmese dishes you can try at Urban Burma inside Mango House. Mark Antonation

Shelby's will soon be gone. Westword

The sun has set on Morning Collective. Danielle Lirette

