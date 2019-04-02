Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in February and March 2019

"Variety" is the word so far in 2019's restaurant and bar openings. In addition to the multiple vendors inside Broadway Market, which opened on February 22, you can now order a Viet-Cajun shrimp boil at Brass Tacks (with a bottled cocktail on the side), grill your own meats at Gyu-Kaku Japanese Barbecue, get some smoky brisket at Hank's Texas Barbecue, get your fill of CBD doughnuts at Habit Carbon Five Points, or sip craft beer and spirits at one of several new breweries and distilleries.
But along with all the fun new bites, a few surprising closings caught us off guard. The biggest was Departure, which closed at the the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek after the hotel sold to new owners. Celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet's pan-Asian cuisine was a welcome addition to the food scene; Sage Hospitality Group, which owns the restaurant and brand, says it plans to reopen Departure in a new location soon.
Last October, chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma moved Cho77 from South Broadway to a new spot next door to his 16th Street Mall eateries, ChoLon and LeRoux. He opened a branch of BorraCho Tacos, in its place, but the taqueria is now shuttered. The chef says the address, wedged between Pie Hole and Beatrice & Woodsley, was a tough location (there's almost no parking and it's difficult to see from the street), but that the original BorraCho at Avanti Food & Beverage is still open, with a lease that runs through July.
Here's are complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for February and March 2019:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in February and March*
47 Ronin Sushi & Spirits, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Asuka Ramen & Poke, 5131 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Ayny's Kitchen Bakery Cafe, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Babettes Pizza & Pane, 2030 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street
Broadway Market, 950 Broadway
- Pizzeria Coperta
- Mother Tongue
- Biju's Little Curry Shop
- Royal Rooster
- Mondo Mini
- Misaki on Broadway
- Maria Empanada
- Wonder Press
- Miette et Chocolat
The Budlong Hot Chicken (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
CommonGrounds Cafe and Workspace, 1890 Wynkoop Street
The Constellation Ice Cream, 10175 East 29th Drive
Della Radice, 2955 Ulster Street
Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Avenue
The Enchanted Oven, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 West 38th Avenue
Graze & Gather, 10155 Westmoor Drive, Westminster
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 1998 18th Street
Habit Carbon Five Points, 2200 California Street
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie, 10782 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Isabel (inside The Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Jasmine Syrian Food, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
La Doña (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Launch Espresso Food Spirits, 18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches, 3326 Tejon Street
Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Pupusas Paradise 2, 840 Wadsworth Boulevard
Skal (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
St. Paul Tavern, 3111 East Colfax Avenue
Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room, 5405 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue
Taste of Sudan, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Vice Kitchen Wine Whiskey, 18445 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Watda Pho, 501 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries, 2207 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Reopening in February and March*
Fish N Beer (reopening after fire damage), 3510 Larimer Street
Pasta Pasta Pasta (change of ownership), 187 Fillmore Street
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in February and March*
Atelier by Radex (fire), 2011 East 17th Avenue
Sassafras American Eatery (moving to 3937 West 32nd Avenue), 2637 West 26th Avenue
Snarf's (moving to an undetermined location), 2128 Pearl Street, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Restaurants and Bars Closing in February and March*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue
BorraCho Tacos, 42 South Broadway
Departure, 245 Columbine Street
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
Even Stevens Sandwich Shop, 4245 West Colfax Avenue
Fermaentra Brewing, 1715 East Evans Avenue
TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Cue and Catering, 599 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue
MGM's Restaurant and Lounge, 4801 Morrison Road
Green Light Lab, 1336 27th Street
Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street
Spur Coffee, 5624 South Prince Street, Littleton (Spur Coffee at 95 Lincoln remains open)
L'Atelier, 1739 Pearl Street, Boulder
Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!