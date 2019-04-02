Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in February and March 2019

"Variety" is the word so far in 2019's restaurant and bar openings. In addition to the multiple vendors inside Broadway Market, which opened on February 22, you can now order a Viet-Cajun shrimp boil at Brass Tacks (with a bottled cocktail on the side), grill your own meats at Gyu-Kaku Japanese Barbecue, get some smoky brisket at Hank's Texas Barbecue, get your fill of CBD doughnuts at Habit Carbon Five Points, or sip craft beer and spirits at one of several new breweries and distilleries.

But along with all the fun new bites, a few surprising closings caught us off guard. The biggest was Departure, which closed at the the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek after the hotel sold to new owners. Celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet's pan-Asian cuisine was a welcome addition to the food scene; Sage Hospitality Group, which owns the restaurant and brand, says it plans to reopen Departure in a new location soon.

Last October, chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma moved Cho77 from South Broadway to a new spot next door to his 16th Street Mall eateries, ChoLon and LeRoux. He opened a branch of BorraCho Tacos, in its place, but the taqueria is now shuttered. The chef says the address, wedged between Pie Hole and Beatrice & Woodsley, was a tough location (there's almost no parking and it's difficult to see from the street), but that the original BorraCho at Avanti Food & Beverage is still open, with a lease that runs through July.