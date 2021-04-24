Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The evening of Thursday, April 22, was bittersweet at Charcoal Bistro, which held an employee appreciation night to say goodbye to the restaurant. The place was as packed as it could be with tables still six feet apart, and nearly every group had a plate of Philly cheesesteak egg rolls in front of them. Revenue from all food and drink sales was split among the employees, so they pocketed a little extra money along with their wages and tips that night. Charcoal Bistro has served Old South Gaylord for the past four and a half years, but closes tonight (Saturday, April 24) — so you still have time for one last dinner.

In the Berkeley neighborhood, FlyteCo Brewing added a coffee shop called Altimeter Coffee Co. at the front of its taproom, offering Queen City Coffee Collective drinks and pastries from Black Box Bakery. Altimeter is serving coffee from 6 a.m. to noon, at which point the beer starts flowing.

Mici Handcrafted Italian, which started life in 2004 in Denver, has opened its first location outside the metro area. Mici's sixth location is now up and running in Colorado Springs.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of April 19 to 25, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Altimeter Coffee Co. (at FlyteCo Brewing), 4499 West 38th Avenue

Blazing Bird, 12368 West 64th Avenue, Arvada

Clean Eatz, 5979 East Colfax Avenue

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 9280 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

La Mariposa Restaurant & Margarita House, 2845 28th Street, Boulder

Mici Handcrafted Italian, 3707 Bloomington Road, Colorado Springs

Pho 92 DIA, 6691 Tower Road

Sawara, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard

Six Capital Brewing, 16702 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Supreme Chicken, 2295 South Chambers Road, Aurora

Third Culture Bakery & Matcha Cafe, 2500 Lawrence Street

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Charcoal Bistro (Saturday), 1028 South Gaylord Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.