Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Despite the uncertainties of the past week, new places opened. (Before you go to a restaurant, call to make sure its hours have not changed.)
If you love a good pierogi, or if you're just Polish-curious, Baba & Pop's Pierogi Kitchen & Bar is now open at 9945 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora's revitalizing Cultural Arts District. In addition to traditional Polish pierogies, the restaurant, which started life as a food truck in 2012, is serving fun takes on the national cuisine of owners Jeremy and Katherine Yurek (or Jeremy's, at least; Katherine married into the Slavic good times). Expect Paul's Pierogi Poutine, with pork-filled dumplings covered in brown gravy and cheese curds, fried chicken on a stick (an invention of Jeremy's Toronto-based family) and comforting cabbage rolls stuffed with a beef-and-rice blend.
The Stapleton neighborhood just lost a quaint Italian trattoria when chef Christino Griego closed his year-old wine bar and eatery, Della Radice. "I don’t have the words to express how sad I am about this announcement," Griego shared on Facebook. "It’s been a dream of mine to make people happy through my food. Unfortunately, due to many issues we will be closing our doors. Please know I love you all so very much!"
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 9 to 15, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Baba & Pops's Pierogi Kitchen & Bar, 9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
DNVR, 2239 East Colfax Avenue
Rose's Classic Americana (at Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
Uhl's Brewing (Saturday), 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder
Yogis Indian, 1612 East 17th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Della Radice, 2955 Ulster Street
The Palm Restaurant, 1672 Lawrence Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
This list does not include temporary closings because of the coronavirus. Do you know of permanent closings or new openings that we've missed? Let us know in the comments or in an email to cafe@westword.com.
