Open and Shut Cases

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 28, 2020 | 8:04am
These sticky bang bang wings are now available from Wing Alley.EXPAND
Courtesy of Secret Sauce Hospitality
For over thirty years, the Avenue Grill was a quintessential neighborhood restaurant, keeping things low-key and classy without ever making a big splash. At this spot at 630 East 17th Avenue, there was always a martini waiting, and you could order a great burger, a happy-hour spread, or a dinner off a menu that kept up with the times. The Avenue Grill was a place for neighbors and regulars, for downtown workers not quite ready to head home, for quiet nights speaking softly over one last glass of wine. That last glass of wine was poured several months ago; the Avenue Grill closed when COVID-related restaurant restrictions began in March, never reopened, and is now for sale.

A block away at 501 East 17th, Ace Eat Serve continues to come up with fun ways to draw customers while expanding its always tasty repertoire. The latest project is Wing Alley, which offers four sauced and three dry-rubbed wing styles, ranging from Naked to Angry, so you can keep it cool and clean or get hot and messy. Visit Wing Alley's takeout menu online for hours and ordering.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings this week:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Lil Yellow Chick, 10195 East 29th Drive
Wildflower, 3638 Navajo Street
Wing Alley (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Avenue Grill, 630 East 17th Avenue
Capitol Hill Tavern, 1225 Logan Street
Leela European Cafe, 820 15th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closing that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

