Six Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Two Ice Cream Shops and a Brewery Said Goodbye

Also saying goodbye this week was Ursula Brewing. Owner Scott Procop sold the brewery to a group that plans to reopen it under a different name. Beer lovers in Northglenn have a reason to celebrate, though, as the much-anticipated flagship location of Prost Brewing opened its biergarten this week.
Julien Renaut, owner of La Belle French Bakery, now has three outposts with the addition of a shop in Broomfield. Gluten-free eatery Just BE Kitchen also has a trio of locations now; its latest is in Boulder.
Award-winning chef Caroline Glover opened a second business inside Stanley Marketplace: Traveling Mercies, a cocktail bar with a small, seafood-focused menu that took over the former Sky Bar space on the third level of the building.
In south Denver, Italian eatery Provolino served its first guests this week after moving into the former Piccolo space off East Hampden Avenue, while chef Dave Hadley moved his popular Samosa Shop pop-up into a permanent home inside LoDo bar Honor Farm.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- More closures are coming, including Oasis Brewing (December 23), Yum Yum Spice on South University Boulevard (December 25) and one of the area's few Filipino restaurants, Manila Bay (January 25).
- Get the details about banh mi shop Sesame Sandwiches, which opened last week.
- Chef Zuri Resendiz is moving his Mexican food truck, Luchador, into a Whittier brick-and-mortar next year.
Just BE Kitchen, 2500 30th Street, Boulder
La Belle French Bakery, 1170 US-287, Broomfield
Prost Brewing, 351 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn
Provolino, 3563 South Monaco Parkway
Samosa Shop at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Ice Cream Riot, 1238 East Colfax Avenue
Scoops (moving to a new location), 1426 East 22nd Avenue
Ursula Brewery, 2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].