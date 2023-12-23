 6 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in Denver This Week | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Six Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Two Ice Cream Shops and a Brewery Said Goodbye

More closures are coming before the end of the year...
December 23, 2023
From left: Daniel Seibel, Caroline Glover, Nelson Harvey and Matt Baczor are the core team at Traveling Mercies.
From left: Daniel Seibel, Caroline Glover, Nelson Harvey and Matt Baczor are the core team at Traveling Mercies. Traveling Mercies
Share this:
It may be December, but Denver has enjoyed some warm days lately — warm enough for ice cream, even. But there are now two fewer places to visit for cold treats. After a decade on East Colfax Avenue dishing out Philly water ice and stoner-friendly creations like Pop-Tart ice cream sandwiches, Ice Cream Riot has shut its doors for good. Another spot that closed, Scoops in City Park West, is planning to move to a new spot in another neighborhood — "but we won't be moving too far away," it assures fans in an Instagram post.

Also saying goodbye this week was Ursula Brewing. Owner Scott Procop sold the brewery to a group that plans to reopen it under a different name. Beer lovers in Northglenn have a reason to celebrate, though, as the much-anticipated flagship location of Prost Brewing opened its biergarten this week.

Julien Renaut, owner of La Belle French Bakery, now has three outposts with the addition of a shop in Broomfield. Gluten-free eatery Just BE Kitchen also has a trio of locations now; its latest is in Boulder.

Award-winning chef Caroline Glover opened a second business inside Stanley Marketplace: Traveling Mercies, a cocktail bar with a small, seafood-focused menu that took over the former Sky Bar space on the third level of the building.

In south Denver, Italian eatery Provolino served its first guests this week after moving into the former Piccolo space off East Hampden Avenue, while chef Dave Hadley moved his popular Samosa Shop pop-up into a permanent home inside LoDo bar Honor Farm.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week:
a criossant
La Belle now has three locations.
La Belle French Bakery/Instagram
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Just BE Kitchen, 2500 30th Street, Boulder
La Belle French Bakery, 1170 US-287, Broomfield
Prost Brewing, 351 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn
Provolino, 3563 South Monaco Parkway
Samosa Shop at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Ice Cream Riot, 1238 East Colfax Avenue
Scoops (moving to a new location), 1426 East 22nd Avenue
Ursula Brewery, 2101 North Ursula Street, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

Food & Drink News

After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

By Patricia Calhoun
Prost Brewing Announces Opening of Flagship Northglenn Brewery

Beer

Prost Brewing Announces Opening of Flagship Northglenn Brewery

By Ryan Pachmayer
The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

Lists

The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

By Molly Martin
One of the Metro Area's Only Filipino Restaurants Is Closing

Openings & Closings

One of the Metro Area's Only Filipino Restaurants Is Closing

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation