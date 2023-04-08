Navigation
Openings and Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Argentinian Wood-Fired Fare, Classic Diner Eats and More

April 8, 2023 7:05AM

Chef Oscar Padilla launched Gaucho Parilla at Freedom Street Social in Arvada.
After the dining scene welcomed more than forty new dining and drinking options in March, April is off to a busy start, too.

Food halls have done some shuffling. In Arvada, Freedom Street Social's newest concept is Gaucho Parilla, an Argentinian eatery focused on wood-fired fare from chef Oscar Padilla, who recently won an episode of the Food Network's Chopped. Near Coors Field, Milepost Zero at McGregor Square added two new stalls in time for Opening Day. Both Burgers and Dream and Psychedelic Subs & Salads come from Jeremy Betlach, who has owned Anthony's Pizza franchises in Denver (including the one currently in Milepost Zero) for two decades.

Denver's lost a lot of classic diners in the past few years; another closed last week. But this story has a happier ending: After learning that the property where the forty-plus-year-old Danny's Carnation was located was under contract to become apartments, owner Danny Hopkins opted to purchase a new, much larger building nearby, dubbing it Danny Ray's. It opened this week, serving the same menu that was available at the original Danny's, with the addition of a full bar and longer hours.
click to enlarge
The new Danny Ray's is serving the menu from Danny's Carnation.
Handsome Boys Hospitality, which took over the former El Tejano, Loaded and Smash Face in the 1900 block of Market Street last month debuted five new concepts in those spaces on Opening Day: Con Safos and its mezcal speakeasy, Agua Bendita, along with Jaguar Room, El Patio and Tony Tenderonis.

Rounding out this week's additions are a third Colorado location of 5280 Burger Bar, this one at Colorado Mills; the third Denver outpost of Insomnia Cookies, at 19th and Market streets; MoCha in Aurora, which serves mochi doughnuts, matcha and soft serve; the second location of Mon Thai on Tennyson Street; and sushi spot Yonsei in Thornton.

Cochino Taco shuttered its South Broadway location; it has outposts in Englewood and Arvada, and is gearing up to open in Edgewater soon, as well. Going into the space, which once held Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub, will be the third location of Brooklyn's Finest Pizza. It's joining a stretch of Broadway that's already loaded with pizza options, from Fat Sully's to Pie Hole to Casey Jones.

Counter Culture Brewery on East Seventh Avenue has closed temporarily and doesn't expect to reopen until after spring. And closing for good this weekend: Blake Street Tavern.

The banh mi sandwich from the Porchetta House.
In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
Closing for good April 9.
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

5280 Burger Bar at Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Burgers and Dreams at Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street
Con Safos and Agua Bendita, 1949 Market Street
Danny Ray's Food & Spirits, 11353 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Gaucho Parilla at Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Insomnia Cookies, 1370 19th Street
Jaguar Room and El Patio, 1941 Market Street
MoCha, 2713 South Parker Road, Aurora
Mon Thai, 750 Santa Fe Drive
Psychedelic Subs & Salads at Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street
Tony Tenderonis, 1937 Market Street
Yonsei, 3925 East 120th Avenue, Thornton

Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, 205 East Seventh Avenue

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
