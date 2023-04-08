Every Opening and Closing This Week: Argentinian Wood-Fired Fare, Classic Diner Eats and More

Food halls have done some shuffling. In Arvada, Freedom Street Social's newest concept is Gaucho Parilla, an Argentinian eatery focused on wood-fired fare from chef Oscar Padilla, who recently won an episode of the Food Network's Chopped. Near Coors Field, Milepost Zero at McGregor Square added two new stalls in time for Opening Day. Both Burgers and Dream and Psychedelic Subs & Salads come from Jeremy Betlach, who has owned Anthony's Pizza franchises in Denver (including the one currently in Milepost Zero) for two decades.
Denver's lost a lot of classic diners in the past few years; another closed last week. But this story has a happier ending: After learning that the property where the forty-plus-year-old Danny's Carnation was located was under contract to become apartments, owner Danny Hopkins opted to purchase a new, much larger building nearby, dubbing it Danny Ray's. It opened this week, serving the same menu that was available at the original Danny's, with the addition of a full bar and longer hours.
debuted five new concepts in those spaces on Opening Day: Con Safos and its mezcal speakeasy, Agua Bendita, along with Jaguar Room, El Patio and Tony Tenderonis.
Rounding out this week's additions are a third Colorado location of 5280 Burger Bar, this one at Colorado Mills; the third Denver outpost of Insomnia Cookies, at 19th and Market streets; MoCha in Aurora, which serves mochi doughnuts, matcha and soft serve; the second location of Mon Thai on Tennyson Street; and sushi spot Yonsei in Thornton.
Cochino Taco shuttered its South Broadway location; it has outposts in Englewood and Arvada, and is gearing up to open in Edgewater soon, as well. Going into the space, which once held Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub, will be the third location of Brooklyn's Finest Pizza. It's joining a stretch of Broadway that's already loaded with pizza options, from Fat Sully's to Pie Hole to Casey Jones.
Counter Culture Brewery on East Seventh Avenue has closed temporarily and doesn't expect to reopen until after spring. And closing for good this weekend: Blake Street Tavern.
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
