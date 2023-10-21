Every Opening and Closing This Week: Grabowski's Is Back and More

Fans of Chicago tavern-style pizza, take note: After shuttering its original location inside the Source in May, Jared Leonard's Grabowski's is once again serving its square-cut pies. The pizzeria now has a standalone location in Lakewood — the former longtime home of Frontroom Pizza and then the short-lived Roca's, from award-winning chef Alex Seidel. For now, it's offering pick-up only, but it does plan to open for full service.
While one pizza place opened, another has closed — the DTC outpost of local chain Lil' Ricci's shuttered unexpectedly, leaving few options for pies in the Tech Center besides national chains.
Two breweries introduced expansions this week. Burns Family Artisan Ales added a second taproom after taking over the former Dos Luces space. Back in 2021, 4 Noses announced plans to open a taproom and production facility in Park Hill; it finally debuted this week.
Denver's dumpling scene continues to grow with the addition of Nana's in the former home of Old Major and the Fifth String. It kicked off a week of soft-opening service on October 20, with plans to add a second outpost in Aurora.
D.C.-based bagel chain Call Your Mother debuted its second Mile High location, which is currently serving seasonal specials that include Cheez-It cream cheese (yes, we tried it, and yes, it's both fun and delicious). It will soon add a third location in the former Rotary space in Hilltop.
Another out-of-state chain that tried to enter the Denver market, the Utah-based FEASTbox, has shut down both of its Colorado locations without warning. The Utah outposts have shuttered as well.
Also saying goodbye: the Truffle Table. The beloved cheese-centric wine bar closed its doors after a decade, but owners Rob and Karin Lawler are happy to be moving on, and supportive of the new concept opening soon in the space: Alma Fonda Fina, which will serve modern Mexican fare from chef Johnny Curiel.
In other openings-and-closings news:
Get excited for MAKfam, which is bringing Cantonese fare to Baker starting November 1.
Cherry Creek will soon be home to the city's first vegan and gluten-free ice cream shop.
Dig into our first look at Wilde, the new brunch eatery from the owner of Chicken Rebel.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
4 Noses Brewing Company, 4040 Dahlia Street
Burns Family Artisan Ales, 1236 South Broadway
Call Your Mother, 1291 Pearl Street
Grabowski's, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings, 3316 Tejon Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
FEASTbox Global Grill, 3200 South Broadway and 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Lil' Ricci's, 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village
The Truffle Table, 2556 15th Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].