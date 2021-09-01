Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in August 2021

In the process, the city gained some new-to-us eats and drinks, thanks to additions like Cohesion Brewing, which specializes in the Czech art of pouring foam, and Lucy's Burger Bar, which sold out of its molten-cheese-stuffed patties in just a couple of hours on opening day.
Last month also saw the return of an old favorite: Zaidy's Deli made its comeback with new owners and in a new location, after its longtime home in Cherry Creek shuttered in October 2020. Another familiar name, Music City Hot Chicken, which has been a go-to in Fort Collins for the Nashville specialty since 2016, is now serving up sandwiches, tenders and more at TRVE Brewing on South Broadway.
Cohesion was one of six breweries that opened in August, but two closed: Alpine Dog is on hiatus while it looks for a new space, and West Flanders shut its doors for good in Boulder.
The barbecue scene took a hit when Hank's on Colfax announced its closure, but even as one smoker was extinguished, another is about to ignite in Aurora, where Plates by the Pound will open soon. And although the original location at 523 East 17th Avenue remains open, the loss of the Steuben's in Arvada had diners lamenting the lack of independent restaurants in the suburbs.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed last month:
Beyond Thai Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Birdcall, 4996 East Hampden Avenue
Chili Shack, 2690 West 104th Avenue
Clove Pizzeria & Tap, 2222 Bruce Randolph Avenue
Cohesion Brewing, 3851 Steele Street, Unit 1388
Colfax & Ivy, 1475 Ivy Street
Comet Brews, 5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton
Federales, 2901 Larimer Street
Fritz Family Brewers, 6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, 51 A Main Street, Rollinsville
Lucy's Burger Bar, 4018 Tennyson Street
Mono Mono, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Music City Hot Chicken, 277 Broadway
Reverence Brewing, 1604 East 17th Avenue
Slashers, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
Smash Face Brewing, 1941 Market Street
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 52 West Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut Street
Q's Quisine, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
Tiny Giant Sushi, 1901 Wazee Street
Trellis Wine Bar, 2868 Fairfax Street
Zaidy's Deli & Bakery, 600 South Holly Street
Restaurants and bars closing in August:*
Alpine Dog, 1505 Ogden Street
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Steuben's, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
West Flanders, 1125 Pearl Street, Boulder
*Or earlier and note previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.