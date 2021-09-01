Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in August 2021

September 1, 2021 9:43AM

Juicy Lucys have been a hit in Denver since Lucy's Burger Bar opened August 20.
Juicy Lucys have been a hit in Denver since Lucy's Burger Bar opened August 20. Molly Martin
Juicy Lucys have been a hit in Denver since Lucy's Burger Bar opened August 20. - MOLLY MARTIN
Juicy Lucys have been a hit in Denver since Lucy's Burger Bar opened August 20.
Molly Martin
More than twenty restaurants debuted in metro Denver in August, while only four closed (by our count). That's pretty impressive, considering the number of challenges the industry is currently facing, from widespread staffing shortages and rising food costs to increased concern about the spread of the Delta variant.

In the process, the city gained some new-to-us eats and drinks, thanks to additions like Cohesion Brewing, which specializes in the Czech art of pouring foam, and Lucy's Burger Bar, which sold out of its molten-cheese-stuffed patties in just a couple of hours on opening day.

Last month also saw the return of an old favorite: Zaidy's Deli made its comeback with new owners and in a new location, after its longtime home in Cherry Creek shuttered in October 2020. Another familiar name, Music City Hot Chicken, which has been a go-to in Fort Collins for the Nashville specialty since 2016, is now serving up sandwiches, tenders and more at TRVE Brewing on South Broadway.

Cohesion was one of six breweries that opened in August, but two closed: Alpine Dog is on hiatus while it looks for a new space, and West Flanders shut its doors for good in Boulder.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The barbecue scene took a hit when Hank's on Colfax announced its closure, but even as one smoker was extinguished, another is about to ignite in Aurora, where Plates by the Pound will open soon. And although the original location at 523 East 17th Avenue remains open, the loss of the Steuben's in Arvada had diners lamenting the lack of independent restaurants in the suburbs.

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed last month:
click to enlarge Learn about Czech beer nomenclature at Cohesion. - SARAH COWELL
Learn about Czech beer nomenclature at Cohesion.
Sarah Cowell
Restaurants and bars opening in August:

Beyond Thai Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Birdcall, 4996 East Hampden Avenue
Chili Shack, 2690 West 104th Avenue
Clove Pizzeria & Tap, 2222 Bruce Randolph Avenue
Cohesion Brewing, 3851 Steele Street, Unit 1388
Colfax & Ivy, 1475 Ivy Street
Comet Brews, 5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton
Federales, 2901 Larimer Street
Fritz Family Brewers, 6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, 51 A Main Street, Rollinsville
Lucy's Burger Bar, 4018 Tennyson Street
Mono Mono, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Music City Hot Chicken, 277 Broadway
Reverence Brewing, 1604 East 17th Avenue
Slashers, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
Smash Face Brewing, 1941 Market Street
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 52 West Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut Street
Q's Quisine, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
Tiny Giant Sushi, 1901 Wazee Street
Trellis Wine Bar, 2868 Fairfax Street
Zaidy's Deli & Bakery, 600 South Holly Street

Restaurants and bars closing in August:*

Alpine Dog, 1505 Ogden Street
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Steuben's, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
West Flanders, 1125 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier and note previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email us, cafe@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation