Reader: We Need Good Independent Restaurants in the Suburbs

At the end of service last weekend, the Steuben's in Arvada closed its doors for good. While the Steuben's at 523 East 17th Avenue in Denver was a smash from the start, things weren't as smooth at this second Steuben's that opened in Arvada in 2016 — and then came the pandemic.
“I know I speak for many in our industry when I say this past year and a half has forced us to re-evaluate our business models," owner Josh Wolkon said in a statement about the closure. "We all had time to consider what’s important to us and what makes us happy. Through most of the pandemic, my efforts were focused strictly on Steuben’s and Ace, our two neighboring restaurants in Uptown Denver, while Steuben’s Arvada remained closed. With a smaller operation, I had more time to connect with both staff and guests. It became clear to me that this busy Uptown block was the sweet spot for myself and our team."
So while the original Steuben's and Ace Eat Serve next door will keep on cooking, the Arvada space will serve as a commissary kitchen for the two Denver restaurants as well as the Steuben's food truck, one of the very first to roam the streets of Denver.
Says Victor:
So sad. That was a great restaurant in Arvada.Responds Joe:
A great, independent restaurant. The suburbs need those. Arvada will miss Steuben's.Recalls Randy:
Went there once after they opened. Was shocked to find a burger, fries, and drink, a la carte, cost over $25. That was the last time I darkened Steuben's door.Adds Elena:
What's really sad is that we need some good restaurants in Denver and surrounding areas like this. But when you go to a restaurant and you get charged really high prices for a burger, what do you expect? People want to eat, but they cannot afford prices that make them broke.Replies David:
Bars have to pay their staff. Especially now, everyone is short-staffed and people in the industry are quitting left and right because they are tired of being treated like shit.Comments Pete:
Bummer. Enjoyed many good meals and fun times there. Hope all the staff transitions to good things.Counters Naomi:
The food at this location was never good. I moved to Arvada from Uptown and you would think they were two completely different restaurants, that's how different the quality of food was between the two locations.Jessica replies:
I thought it was decent, but perhaps the disconnect in different services is that it was never a “priority” as far as ownership was concerned. So to close it in an uncertain time totally makes fiscal sense, but kind of reiterates that the burbs were never a priority to begin with. I’d guess once things come back around to a more normal version of “normal,” the property will be sold to someone else - or hopefully to another restaurant. Love Arvada, but it’s a tricky spot with super-expensive real estate and people really hungry (pun intended!) for commercial establishments. The risk is so high, I know it’s not necessarily feasible for a startup. Steuben’s was cool because it was outside of Olde Town and wasn’t a big chain. I’m already missing the butterscotch pudding!Suggests Kennedy:
Bring back Gunther Toody's! Mmmmm, Elvis fries.
Yes, this location was once a Gunther Toody's outpost. There are still three locations of that homegrown retro diner chain in the Denver suburbs, as well as two in Colorado Springs.
If this address housed a restaurant again, what would you like to see there? What kind of eatery does Arvada need? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.