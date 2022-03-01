Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in February 2022

While the new year started out with the sad closings of some beloved institutions, February was all about openings — 23 of them — as well as the long-awaited return of a much-missed favorite. Though sister restaurant Vine Street remains closed in Denver, you can once again grab a seat at the Mountain Sun in Boulder and enjoy the brewpub's Date Night burger, hot wings and cold beers.
While the slow comeback of downtown Denver remains a hot topic, two new additions are betting on big crowds. Celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre's Chez Maggy made its debut inside Denver's first Thompson hotel, continuing the trend of hotel eateries stepping up their game in the Mile High City. On the same block, a massive new outpost of Water Grill opened, with its stocked raw bar and loaded seafood towers. Founded in California, this is Water Grill's first foray into the state.
Fast food continued to make a splash as yet another In-N-Out location opened, but the bigger news was the long-awaited return of Texas-based Whataburger to the state. The chain had a presence in Colorado back in the 1970s, and plenty of fans made the trek to its new Colorado Springs location, where an hours-long line formed during its opening days.
A handful of locally-based businesses expanded in February as well. Adobo added its first stand-alone eatery; Chicken Rebel debuted its second location (and first with a drive-thru) in Westminster; The Post Chicken & Beer took over Lola's LoHi location; and Billy's Inn, which has been a staple in north Denver since 1933, expanded to Congress Park, opening an outpost in the former home of TAG Burger Bar.
While there are a lot of new places to visit, we also said goodbye to seven spots, including Chocolate Lab, which is hoping to reopen in a new location. Exile Kitchen shuttered unexpectedly, leaving only a note on the door announcing the end of the brunch spot. The loss of Boulder's Oskar Blues Taproom came after the company's sale to Monster Energy (though the other Oskar Blues eateries remain open), while the Tacos Tequila Whiskey group shut down Taco Bar in Governor's Park in order to concentrate on a remodel of its City Park location.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in February 2022:
Adobo OX, 3109 Federal Boulevard
The Annex at WeldWerks, 508 8th Avenue, Greeley
Billy's Inn, 1222 Madison Street
Chez Maggy, 1616 Market Street
Chicken Rebel, 10448 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Erie Social Club, 105 Wells Street, Erie
Factory Fashion, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Five Nines, 233 Clayton Street
Fresh Mex, 1818 East Colfax Avenue
Georgia Boys, 2473 West 28th Street, Greeley
In-N-Out, 111 East 136th Street, Thornton
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, 2415 East Second Avenue
Max Taps, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
Native Foods, 9996 Common Street, Lone Tree
Pickleball Food Pub, 7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Pierogies Factory, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton
The Post Chicken & Beer, 1575 Boulder Street
Puerto Nayarit, 2996 West Jewell Avenue
Reynard Social, 1616 Market Street
Ronin Lowry, 7111 East Lowry Boulevard
Teocalli Cocina, 5770 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Water Grill, 1691 Market Street
Whataburger, 1310 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs\
Restaurants and bars that reopened in February:*
Mountain Sun, 1535 Pearl Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars that closed in February:*
Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
The Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
Deep Roots Winery LoDo, 1516 Wazee Street
Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue
Oskar Blues Taproom, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder
Patxi's Pizza, 185 Steele Street
Taco Bar, 215 East Seventh Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].