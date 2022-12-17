Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 10-16

December 17, 2022 7:35AM

Caramelized prawns at the new Reckless Noodles.
As the end of the year nears, new places continue to open. But the pressures and challenges of working in hospitality led to the loss of one, too.

Sandwich shop Open shut down its operation inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. The late-night hours of a bar schedule were a main driver in the decision, owner Jake Riederer told Westword, but he's not getting out of the food business entirely. He and his wife plan to open a market with a deli counter in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood in 2023 in order to help bring affordable, healthy options to an area that is a food desert. With Open out, Goosetown will soon begin serving typical bar fare out of its kitchen.

A different sandwich shop debuted this week, though. San Francisco-based chain Ike's Love & Sandwiches opened its second Colorado outpost in Highlands Ranch; the first is located in Central Park.

Boba options continue to grow, too. We recently spoke with the couple bringing global bubble tea brand Gong cha to the Denver area, and this week, another brand debuted: Daboba, which is now serving an array of drinks near Union Station.

In Centennial, Fat Sully's is now slinging its New York-style pizzas at the Denver Biscuit Company location that debuted there in April. DBC is planning to open two new locations in 2023, in Golden and Overland Park, Kansas.

Capitol Hill is the home of the second location of Reckless Noodles, a concept that originally opened in Seattle five years ago. We stopped by for a first look. Check out the full story for all the details, including one must-try dish.

A new brewery poured its first beers this week, as well. Danico Brewing is located off Tower Road near the airport, making it a perfect pit stop when you need to kill time before your holiday flight, or if you're stuck waiting to pick someone up.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Ike's Love & Sandwiches debuted its second Colorado location.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Daboba, 1920 17th Street
Danico Brewing, 18490 East 66th Avenue
Fat Sully's, 8271 South Quebec Street, Centennial
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Reckless Noodles, 800 Sherman Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Open, 3242 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
