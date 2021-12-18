Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 12-18

December 18, 2021 5:50AM

The Stardust Wagon room by artist Sidney Connell at new immersive art and dance bar Beacon.
The Stardust Wagon room by artist Sidney Connell at new immersive art and dance bar Beacon. Molly Martin
Cheers to this week's five openings, which include two new bars. In RiNo, immersive art and dance bar Beacon debuted with several spaces featuring work by local artists, including an "inconvenience store," as well as two lounge areas, a large dance floor, an outdoor area and the branch-covered bar where agave spirits, a lineup of Negronis, housemade hard seltzers, creative cocktails and non-alcoholic options will be served. Beacon's grand-opening party was December 17; there will be a follow-up dance party December 18. A second grand-opening celebration is planned for January 29.

A building that had been a bar since the day after Prohibition ended until it closed during the pandemic is serving booze once again. For over sixty years, 404 Broadway held Club 404, a beloved neighborhood go-to run by Jerry Feld, who passed away in 2014. It's been through several iterations in recent years; Rory's Tavern, which shuttered in the summer of 2020, was the last to occupy the space. Now it's back as Bar 404, operated by two former owners of Inga's Alpine Tavern in Glendale. Along with a full food and drink menu, live entertainment will soon return to the space.

Fast-casual concept the Rotary, which got its start in Avanti and moved into its first brick-and-mortar in the Hilltop neighborhood in January, just debuted its second location in Louisville — right after landing on our recent list of 100 restaurants we can't live without. On December 13 in Westminster, Windfall Brewing opened its doors in a former Rock Bottom; it has a scratch kitchen, vintage pinball and beer, of course. And on West Colfax, Weefles is a new breakfast, brunch and dessert spot serving items made with hemp protein and oat milk.

But there were closings, too. On December 14, Third Culture Bakery announced that its Lawrence Street location had shut down, and its original outpost in Aurora will be gone as of December 31. And on December 18, Brazen will serve its last meal in West Highland; another operator will be opening a new concept in the space.

Related Stories

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in metro Denver this week:
The bar and lounge half of Bar 404 has a fresh coat of paint. Molly Martin
The bar and lounge half of Bar 404 has a fresh coat of paint.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Bar 404, 404 Broadway
Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street
The Rotary, 1116 West Dillon Road Suite 5, Louisville
Weefles, 8529 West Colfax Avenue
Windfall Brewing, 14694 Orchard Parkway Suite 400, Westminster

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

LeRoux, 1510 16th Street


Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue
Third Culture Bakery, 2500 Lawrence Street Unit #200

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
