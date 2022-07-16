Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 9-15

Two new places (one with multiple dining options) joined the scene this week. We went to the grand opening of Freedom Street Social in Arvada on July 13 — check out our First Look on this kid-friendly take on the food-hall trend.
Cheese Meat Board, a charcuterie delivery service founded in 2019, landed its first permanent location. It's now offering same-day and walk-in options for individual charcuterie boxes and a selection of beverages, as well as order-ahead options like charcuterie boards, charcuterie cones, s'mores charcuterie — and even charcuterie for dogs.
And the historic El Rancho is back open in Evergreen — sort of. After abruptly closing in April, owner Paul Vincent is trying to sell through 20,000 pints of beer as he sorts through a messy financial and staffing situation. Check out our latest story for more details.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- The nonprofit Osage Cafe will host a grand-opening celebration for its new, bigger location on July 19.
- Chaffee County's oldest continuously owned and operated restaurant, the Patio Pancake Place in Salida, may be closing soon. Take a road trip now and try its excellent chicken-fried steak.
- Since Van Leeuwan scoop shops are coming to Denver and Boulder this summer, we taste-tested some of its flavors, including the limited-edition Grey Poupon.
Cheese Meat Board, 2054 Broadway
Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
El Rancho Brewing Company, 29260 U.S. 40, Evergreen
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
