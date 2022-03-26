Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 19-25

Smashburger, a chain that started in Denver but is now majority-owned by Philippine-based quick-service operator Jollibee Foods Corporation, added a new Lowry location — its first with a full bar. It'll serve draft and canned beers as well as such signature cocktails as the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch and Coconut Mule alongside its burgers, fries, salads and chicken sandwiches. This Smashburger will have a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, April 2, with swag and Colorado Rockies giveaways along with the debut of a happy-hour special from 4 to 6 p.m. for a $10 draft beer and classic burger. The deal will be available every Friday and Saturday through the month of April.
New Image debuted a new, bright and airy taproom in Wheat Ridge this week. The new location is a work in progress; over the next few months, New Image will build out a patio before following up with a second, much larger outdoor space that could eventually include room for other vendors, including a coffee shop. It's also home to the brewery's new pizza truck, Social Dough.
In Boulder, McDevitt Taco Supply added a coffee bar and cafe adjacent to its brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Meadows Shopping Plaza. Heady Coffee Co. serves both hot and cold drinks made with beans from Boulder's Conscious Coffees as well as Yerba Maté, fresh juices, aquas frescas, food options like breakfast burritos and such items as hot sauces, spices, local gifts, McDevitt merchandise, plants and succulents, and local produce.
It was a tough week on Broadway in central Denver, where Sugar Bakeshop closed its doors after twelve years. The lease was up on the space, and owner Natalie Slevin decided it was time to make a shift; she's planning to focus on her popular creation ot vegan popsters, with a goal of making them a national hit.
And just down the street, Giordano's closed after less than a year of serving its popular Chicago deep-dish pies.
In other opening news:
- Rivers and Roads Coffee is opening a second location in Curtis Park this summer.
- WeldWerks backed out of its plans to open a location in Colorado Springs but will expand its production in Greeley.
- Fuel & Iron, a bar inspired by the city of Pueblo, will open in the former Brass Tacks location in downtown Denver next month — and yes, there will be a slopper on the menu.
BB.Q Chicken, 2495 Havana Street, Aurora
Heady Coffee Co., 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
New Image Brewing, 9505 West 44th Avenue
Smashburger, 200 Quebec Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Giordano's, 24 Broadway
Sugar Bakeshop, 277 Broadway
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
