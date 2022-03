Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 19-25

Rivers and Roads Coffee is opening a second location in Curtis Park this summer.

WeldWerks backed out of its plans to open a location in Colorado Springs but will expand its production in Greeley.

Fuel & Iron, a bar inspired by the city of Pueblo, will open in the former Brass Tacks location in downtown Denver next month — and yes, there will be a slopper on the menu.

click to enlarge Natalie Slevin closed Sugar Bakeshop to focus on her vegan popsters. Sugar Bakeshop