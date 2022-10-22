Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 15-22

There are four new places where you can eat and drink, though, including Guapo Taco from the team behind 5280 Burger Bar. It debuted at Colorado Mills, just across from the space where 5280 Burger Bar will open its fourth location later this year. It serves a lineup of both traditional tacos, such as chicken tinga and carnitas, along with some nods to American fare, like the Baja Chicago taco with pork chorizo sausage on a flour tortilla dressed with ingredients that are inspired by a traditional Chicago dog.
Just down the street, a new outpost of Crisp & Green, with scratch-made bowls, salads and smoothies, is in a soft-opening phase. Over in Denver's Riverfront Park, Hello Darling is a cozy new cafe with homey decor elements; it's open daily at 7 a.m. and at night, it transitions into a cocktail bar. And In Arvada, new addition Sushi Necko offers an all-you-can-eat option for dinner for $32.99.
Koko Ni has made a comeback in a new location. The "farm-driven" eatery from chef Paul Qui debuted at Zeppelin Station last year. It's owned by Qui's FAM Hospitality which, for a time, was overseeing all of the dining options at the RiNo food hall. Recently, though, the group exited that project and Zeppelin Station rebooted with five new food vendors. Koko Ni is now located a few blocks away in RiNo; this time, it's being headed up by chef de cuisine James Gnizak, with Qui, who has a controversial past, listed as the restaurant’s "consultant and curator."
In other openings and closings news:
- A new food hall is opening just minutes from Red Rocks.
- Get the details on the newest (healthy) addition to Avanti Denver.
- A gluten-free restaurant and brewery are teaming up in the Tech Center.
Here's the complete list of restaurants opening this week:
Crisp & Green, 14255 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Guapo Taco, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Hello Darling, 1610 Little Raven Street
Koko Ni, 1441 26th Street
Sushi Neko, 6620 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
*Or earlier and not previously noted.
