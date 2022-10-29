Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 22-28

The Grateful Dead-themed bar held court on its corner of Colfax for 22 years, but ultimately shut down following a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations, including the sale of cocaine, which resulted in it losing its liquor license. A public nuisance case against the property is set for trial in December.
After closing its doors on October 9 for some renovations, Goed Zuur is back with a new, expanded tasting menu program. The reservation-only tastings, dubbed the Chef's Counter, will take place on Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays with two seatings nightly (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.). Each seating will be limited to ten guests, who will be served a five-course meal in an intimate counter setting.
Ziggi's Coffee opened its fourth Colorado location on Leetsdale. Also expanding: Tikka & Grill, which was our 2022 pick for the Best Indian Restaurant. Now, in addition to its location on South Broadway, you can try its selection of Indian and Nepali dishes at its new outpost on East Sixth Avenue.
Voodoo Doughnuts has another location, too, at Denver International Airport. This is the Portland-based business's first airport location; it also plans to open a fourth Colorado location at 3210 Arapahoe Drive in Boulder next year.
Esmè Café debuted in Englewood, where it's offering French pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, espresso and juice alongside Thai cuisine like noodle bowls and dumplings.
In other openings and closings news:
- A 24/7 vegan concept debuts October 29 near the University of Denver.
- Denver's first bilingual, Guatemalan-inspired cafe will open on November 1.
- Aloy Thai is adding a fast-casual offshoot that it hopes will become the Panda Express of Thai food.
Esmè Café, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood
Tikka & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Voodoo Doughnut, Denver International Airport, Concourse B Mezzanine
Ziggi’s Coffee, 5210 Leetsdale Drive
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Sancho's Broken Arrow, 741 East Colfax Avenue
Sassafras, 1027 Washington Avenue, Golden
Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
