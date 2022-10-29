Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 22-28

October 29, 2022 5:51AM

People made one last trip to Sancho's Broken Arrow on October 26 before it closed.
This week brought news of three closures. Sassafras shuttered its Golden location while extending its hours and adding dinner and happy hour at its only remaining outpost in the Highland neighborhood. Vegan concept Superfood Bar has closed on Platte Street. And then there was Sancho's Broken Arrow....

The Grateful Dead-themed bar held court on its corner of Colfax for 22 years, but ultimately shut down following a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations, including the sale of cocaine, which resulted in it losing its liquor license. A public nuisance case against the property is set for trial in December.

After closing its doors on October 9 for some renovations, Goed Zuur is back with a new, expanded tasting menu program. The reservation-only tastings, dubbed the Chef's Counter, will take place on Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays with two seatings nightly (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.). Each seating will be limited to ten guests, who will be served a five-course meal in an intimate counter setting.
Tikka & Grill now has two locations.
Ziggi's Coffee opened its fourth Colorado location on Leetsdale. Also expanding: Tikka & Grill, which was our 2022 pick for the Best Indian Restaurant. Now, in addition to its location on South Broadway, you can try its selection of Indian and Nepali dishes at its new outpost on East Sixth Avenue.

Voodoo Doughnuts has another location, too, at Denver International Airport. This is the Portland-based business's first airport location; it also plans to open a fourth Colorado location at 3210 Arapahoe Drive in Boulder next year.

Esmè Café debuted in Englewood, where it's offering French pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, espresso and juice alongside Thai cuisine like noodle bowls and dumplings.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Voodoo Doughnut opened its first airport location.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Esmè Café, 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood
Tikka & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Voodoo Doughnut, Denver International Airport, Concourse B Mezzanine
Ziggi’s Coffee, 5210 Leetsdale Drive

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Sancho's Broken Arrow, 741 East Colfax Avenue
Sassafras, 1027 Washington Avenue, Golden
Superfood Bar, 1541 Platte Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
