Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 3-9

Landlord problems also led to the loss of Factotum Brewhouse, which will close after service on October 9. And in Centennial, Pieology is no longer serving pizza on Arapahoe Road.
Balancing things out, though, are four new spots. Heaven Creamery is now scooping boozy ice cream on Larimer Street, and Sukoon added another location serving Indian cuisine in Littleton. Open is back to making sandwiches and has added smoked wings and ribs at its new location inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. And a new concept has moved into Open's former location inside American Bonded on Larimer: TSR (This Shit Rules) is serving creative takes on street food, like a duck confit poutine sandwich on potato gnocchi waffles and a cheesesteak made with gochujang Cheez Wiz and locally made kimchi.
In the West Highland neighborhood, one of restaurateur Troy Guard's spots made a comeback: FNG reopened on October 6. Guard had decided to temporarily close FNG in June in order to use staffers from his other concepts and to refresh the menu. Offerings now include some more upscale options, like housemade focaccia smothered in cheese, bison agnolotti and pan-seared barramundi.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Heaven Creamery, 2935 Larimer Street
Open, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Sukoon, 2700 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
TSR, 2706 Larimer Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street
Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road #140, Centennial
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
