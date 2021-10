Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 3-9

click to enlarge FNG got a revamp and reopened Wednesday, October 6. Mike Campbell







One brewery and one pizza place shuttered this week, and next week, a bar and a coffee shop will join the list of closed Denver businesses. Brass Tacks will issue last call on October 10 , and the Molecule Effect recently announced that the landlord of its original location will not be renewing its lease. The owners will continue to run their second spot in Wash Park; meanwhile, they'll close the Molecule Effect at 1201 Santa Fe Drive on October 15 as they hunt for a new space in the Art District on Santa Fe.Landlord problems also led to the loss of Factotum Brewhouse , which will close after service on October 9. And in Centennial, Pieology is no longer serving pizza on Arapahoe Road.Balancing things out, though, are four new spots. Heaven Creamery is now scooping boozy ice cream on Larimer Street, and Sukoon added another location serving Indian cuisine in Littleton. Open is back to making sandwiches and has added smoked wings and ribs at its new location inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. And a new concept has moved into Open's former location inside American Bonded on Larimer: TSR (This Shit Rules) is serving creative takes on street food, like a duck confit poutine sandwich on potato gnocchi waffles and a cheesesteak made with gochujang Cheez Wiz and locally made kimchi.In the West Highland neighborhood, one of restaurateur Troy Guard's spots made a comeback: FNG reopened on October 6. Guard had decided to temporarily close FNG in June in order to use staffers from his other concepts and to refresh the menu. Offerings now include some more upscale options, like housemade focaccia smothered in cheese, bison agnolotti and pan-seared barramundi.Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week: Heaven Creamery , 2935 Larimer Street Open , 3242 East Colfax Avenue Sukoon , 2700 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton TSR , 2706 Larimer Street FNG , 3940 West 32nd AvenueFactotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan StreetPieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road #140, Centennial*Or earlier and not previously reported.