Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 3-9

October 9, 2021 6:58AM

TSR gives the cheesesteak a Korean twist.
TSR gives the cheesesteak a Korean twist. Molly Martin
One brewery and one pizza place shuttered this week, and next week, a bar and a coffee shop will join the list of closed Denver businesses. Brass Tacks will issue last call on October 10, and the Molecule Effect recently announced that the landlord of its original location will not be renewing its lease. The owners will continue to run their second spot in Wash Park; meanwhile, they'll close the Molecule Effect at 1201 Santa Fe Drive on October 15 as they hunt for a new space in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Landlord problems also led to the loss of Factotum Brewhouse, which will close after service on October 9. And in Centennial, Pieology is no longer serving pizza on Arapahoe Road.

Balancing things out, though, are four new spots. Heaven Creamery is now scooping boozy ice cream on Larimer Street, and Sukoon added another location serving Indian cuisine in Littleton. Open is back to making sandwiches and has added smoked wings and ribs at its new location inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. And a new concept has moved into Open's former location inside American Bonded on Larimer: TSR (This Shit Rules) is serving creative takes on street food, like a duck confit poutine sandwich on potato gnocchi waffles and a cheesesteak made with gochujang Cheez Wiz and locally made kimchi.

In the West Highland neighborhood, one of restaurateur Troy Guard's spots made a comeback: FNG reopened on October 6. Guard had decided to temporarily close FNG in June in order to use staffers from  his other concepts and to refresh the menu. Offerings now include some more upscale options, like housemade focaccia smothered in cheese, bison agnolotti and pan-seared barramundi.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge FNG got a revamp and reopened Wednesday, October 6. - MIKE CAMPBELL
FNG got a revamp and reopened Wednesday, October 6.
Mike Campbell
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Heaven Creamery, 2935 Larimer Street
Open, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Sukoon, 2700 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
TSR, 2706 Larimer Street

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street
Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road #140, Centennial

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation