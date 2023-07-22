Every Opening and Closing This Week: Axum Ethiopian Is Gone for Good and More

Farther west in Lakewood, the Red Coach Inn has poured its last drink. The century-old business, which had a view of Casa Bonita's pink tower from the bar on the south side of Colfax, "has been sold to an investment company," according to a Facebook post announcing the news. "It will be missed by many. There are lots of memories in this bar. Good and bad. Good wishes to [owners] Kuki and Jim. She finally gets to retire!!"
Waffle Brothers, which had two locations, is now closed as well. BusinessDen reports that its properties were seized by the City and County of Denver over unpaid taxes totaling $27,643.
Method Coffee Roasters has opened a second location on Santa Fe Drive in the former home of Molecule Effect, which was forced out by its landlord last year. It originally planned to reopen on the same block, but now those plans have been scrapped since Method has a similar concept. A second Molecule remains open in Wash Park.
And a new bar is now open in Larimer Square. Emerald Eye, which took over the former Crimson Room space, has a tropical theme and is operated by California-based group Pouring With Heart, which also operates whiskey bar Seven Grand and American Bonded; the latter reopened under its ownership in February.
In other news, a trio of brewery closures are coming:
- Dos Luces will shutter sometime after its five-year anniversary party on July 29.
- RiNo's Mockery Brewing will pour its last beer on August 12.
- Uhl's Brewing in Boulder is planning to go out with a bang on August 6.
Crumbl Cookies, 7505 East 35th Avenue
Emerald Eye, 1403 Larimer Street
Method Coffee Roasters, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Sweetgreen, 8423 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
Yardbird, 2376 Blake Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Axum Ethiopian Restaurant, 5501 East Colfax Avenue
Red Coach Inn, 6560 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Waffle Brothers, 700 East First Avenue and 1707 Lafayette Street.
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].