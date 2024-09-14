 New Restaurants Open This Week Including Call Your Mother Platt Park | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Five New Places to Eat and Drink

From bagels and pizza to beer and New Orleans-style snoballs.
September 14, 2024
The D.C.-born Call Your Mother now has four locations in the metro area.
The D.C.-born Call Your Mother now has four locations in the metro area. Tim Casey
We reported just two closures on the dining scene last week...and this week, there were none at all. But five new eateries debuted.

Three of the openings are new outposts of existing brands, the largest of which is Southern-born Chicken Salad Chick. The chain made its debut in Colorado last year and just added locations in Johnstown and Littleton — its closest yet to Denver.

Call Your Mother got its start in Washington, D.C., and brought its bagels and sandwiches to Denver in May 2023. This week, it opened a fourth Colorado outpost in Platt Park. But unlike the others, this is a "Lil' Deli" version — a food trailer made to look like a pink house. Although the trailer itself is mobile, Call Your Mother says this location is permanent as the company tests demand in the area. It had plans to put a Lil' Deli in RiNo as well, but "had to pivot due to some unforeseen circumstances," says brand manager Hanna Serdynski. "We'd love to still open in RiNo, but are uncertain as to when that will be."

Peckish Pizza, which got its start in Boulder, has brought its East Coast brick oven craft pizza, wings, beers and cocktails to the DTC.

Two brand-new concepts joined the scene as well. Stay Tuned Brewery (no relation to Stay Tuned, the Ballpark neighborhood venue that was opened by the owners of Somebody People last year) made its debut in Arvada, and Sweet NOLA Snoballs has brought the frozen New Orleans favorite to the Montclair neighborhood.

In other openings-and-closings news:
click to enlarge shaved ice
Snoballs are a New Orleans tradition, and now you can find them in Denver.
Menique Koos Photography
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week*:

Call Your Mother Lil' Deli - Platt Park, 567 East Louisiana Avenue
Chicken Salad Chick, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Peckish Pizza, 4920 South Newport Street
Sweet NOLA Snoballs, 916 Jersey Street
Stay Tuned Brewery, 5127 West 64th Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
