Every Opening and Closing This Week: Six New Spots and One Comeback

Stoic & Genuine, which debuted in the then newly renovated Union Station a decade ago, shuttered on September 1 as part of a major shift for the Crafted Concepts restaurant group. Co-owners Beth Gruitch and chef Jennifer Jasinski are shifting their attention to Rioja and handing over ownership of their other two spots, Bistro Vendôme and Ultreia, to longtime employees.
The closure of Stoic & Genuine is just one of the big changes happening at Union Station.
There's been a shift at Denver Central Market in RiNo, too, including the end of Culture Meat & Cheese's run — though the concept founded by former Old Major owner Justin Brunson still has an outpost at DIA. Brunson is now focused on Brunson Meat Co., which specializes in bacon and dry-aged steaks.
Two chains expanded this week. California-based In-N-Out opened locations in Arvada and Parker, while one of our favorite spots for stoner food, Cheba Hut, added a shop in Englewood.
is now home to Mexican restaurant La Reyna Azteca, which is offering some diner breakfast staples such as omelets, pancakes, and chicken and waffles in hopes of appealing to fans of the longtime neighborhood staple.
After sitting vacant for nearly two years, the former home of underground bar Green Russell is open again as Ghost Saloon, a cocktail lounge tucked behind a front retail section stocked with Hats by Parker Thomas and apparel from Ruckus.
In the Highland neighborhood, the Jerk Pit Smokehouse is now serving Caribbean eats including smoked jerk chicken and brisket in the space that was most recently the Well Pizza & Bar.
There was also one comeback this week as the Table Public House made a comeback on South Platte River Drive.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Sichuan restaurant Noodles Express, which was set to close at the end of August, was able to get a month-to-month extension, though the shopping center it's in is still set to be demolished.
- Tavernetta is opening a second location in Vail this winter.
Cheba Hut, 5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
Ghost Saloon, 1422 Larimer Street
In-N-Out, 7494 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada and 9558 Twenty Mile Road, Parker
The Jerk Pit Smokehouse, 3210 Wyandot Street
La Reyna Azteca, 1100 South Santa Fe Drive
ReopeningThe Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive
ClosuresCulture at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].