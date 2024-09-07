 New Restaurants Open This Week Include The Jerk Pit Smokehouse | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Six New Spots and One Comeback

There were also two closures: Stoic & Genuine at Union Station and Culture Meat & Cheese inside Denver Central Market.
September 7, 2024
You can now get smoked jerk chicken, brisket and more in the Highland neighborhood.
You can now get smoked jerk chicken, brisket and more in the Highland neighborhood. The Jerk Pit Smokehouse
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Some longtime restaurant staples closed in August and September kicked off with two more closures.

Stoic & Genuine, which debuted in the then newly renovated Union Station a decade ago, shuttered on September 1 as part of a major shift for the Crafted Concepts restaurant group. Co-owners Beth Gruitch and chef Jennifer Jasinski are shifting their attention to Rioja and handing over ownership of their other two spots, Bistro Vendôme and Ultreia, to longtime employees.

The closure of Stoic & Genuine is just one of the big changes happening at Union Station.

There's been a shift at Denver Central Market in RiNo, too, including the end of Culture Meat & Cheese's run — though the concept founded by former Old Major owner Justin Brunson still has an outpost at DIA. Brunson is now focused on Brunson Meat Co., which specializes in bacon and dry-aged steaks.

Two chains expanded this week. California-based In-N-Out opened locations in Arvada and Parker, while one of our favorite spots for stoner food, Cheba Hut, added a shop in Englewood.
click to enlarge menu on a table
The orange booths remain inside the former Breakfast King.
Molly Martin
The former Breakfast King is now home to Mexican restaurant La Reyna Azteca, which is offering some diner breakfast staples such as omelets, pancakes, and chicken and waffles in hopes of appealing to fans of the longtime neighborhood staple.

After sitting vacant for nearly two years, the former home of underground bar Green Russell is open again as Ghost Saloon, a cocktail lounge tucked behind a front retail section stocked with Hats by Parker Thomas and apparel from Ruckus.

In the Highland neighborhood, the Jerk Pit Smokehouse is now serving Caribbean eats including smoked jerk chicken and brisket in the space that was most recently the Well Pizza & Bar.

There was also one comeback this week as the Table Public House made a comeback on South Platte River Drive.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of bars and restaurants that opened and closed this week*:

click to enlarge open face toasted sandwiches from cheba hut
Cheba Hut also opened a location in Greenwood Village last month.
Cheba Hut
Openings

Cheba Hut, 5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
Ghost Saloon, 1422 Larimer Street
In-N-Out, 7494 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada and 9558 Twenty Mile Road, Parker
The Jerk Pit Smokehouse, 3210 Wyandot Street
La Reyna Azteca, 1100 South Santa Fe Drive

Reopening

The Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive

Closures

Culture at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Lakewood Deli Makes the Best Sandwiches in Colorado

Food & Drink News

Lakewood Deli Makes the Best Sandwiches in Colorado

By Molly Martin
Two New Denver Area In-N-Out Locations Are Now Open

Fast Food

Two New Denver Area In-N-Out Locations Are Now Open

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best Wings in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Wings in Denver

By Molly Martin
Larimer Square Bar Ghost Debuts in Former Green Russell

Bars

Larimer Square Bar Ghost Debuts in Former Green Russell

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation