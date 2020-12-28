 The Best Restaurants and Bars to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 in Denver | Westword
Holidays

The Best Places to Eat and Drink on New Year's Eve

Where will you ring in 2024?
December 15, 2023
It's time to celebrate!
It's time to celebrate! Danielle Lirette
Local restaurants, bars and hotels are ready to welcome revelers on New Year’s Eve 2024. This comprehensive guide features luxurious soirées, disco dances and dress-up themes, plus brunch menus and multi-course dinners. There’s even an anti-NYE party that swaps cocktail attire for pajamas.

No matter your preferred ambience, here are the best places to eat and drink on New Year's Eve in Denver:

Adrift: Enoy tiki cocktails, all-you-can-eat Polynesian-inspired dishes, dancers and fire performers at this NYE luau. Seating starts at 7:30 p.m., $50, 218 South Broadway, 720-784-8111, eventbrite.com.

American Elm: Delight in a five-course prix fixe dinner and optional wine pairing, served indoors and within warm outdoor greenhouses. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $135-$210, 4132 West 38th Avenue, 720-749-3186, resy.com.

Atomic Cowboy/Denver Biscuit Company: This local favorite will offer its Southern-style biscuits in the morning followed by New York-style pizza past midnight. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $14 and up, seven Denver and Colorado Springs locations, atomiccowboy.net.

The Bindery: Close out the year with a four-course prix fixe menu featuring Kumamoto oysters, artichoke and champagne risotto, burgundy beef cheeks and passionfruit panna cotta. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $125, 1817 Central Street, 303-993-2364, exploretock.com.

Blanchard Family Wines: This bubbles and bites event includes a charcuterie board, two glasses of wine and the opportunity to take home a discounted bottle. 1 p.m. to midnight, $35, 1855 Blake Street, 720-990-9092, dairyblock.com.
click to enlarge Champagne bottles
Raise a glass in the Brown Palace Hotel’s festive lobby.
The Brown Palace Hotel
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa: Mambo to the beat of live Miami-style music while enjoying light bites, desserts and a champagne toast. 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $250, 321 17th Street, 303-297-3111, eventbrite.com.

BurnDown: This all-day celebration includes shot-skis, craft cocktails, festive dinner options, Beastie Boys hits and fireworks from the rooftop. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., 476 South Broadway, 720-899-3827, burndowndenver.com.

Chez Maggy: Indulge in Chef Ludo Lefebvre's seven courses of French classics and fine champagne, then join Thompson Denver’s Cirque Noir festivities. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $200, 1616 Market Street, 720-794-9544, resy.com.

Citizen Rail: Choices like yellowtail crudo, sage-roasted ricotta dumplings, dry-aged duck breast and sticky toffee rum cake appear on the festive three-course dinner menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, 1899 16th Street Mall, 303-323-0017, citizenrail.com.

The Cooper Lounge: Take in the glamor of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s at Union Station’s swanky cocktail bar and toast to the New Year with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $100, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 720-460-3738, denverunionstation.com.

Corinne: The three-course menu features golden arancini, diver scallops and caviar, vegan sweet potato gnocchi, raspberry-elderberry tart and more decadent choices. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $48-$72, 1455 California Street, 720-996-1555, corinnedenver.com.

Corrida: The Spanish-inspired eatery’s rooftop will feature a five-course prix fixe menu and an optional wine pairing, plus a champagne toast and live music. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $150-$250, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-1333, opentable.com.

Death & Co: The evening of après ski experiences will include open bar access, champagne, caviar and hearty hors d'oeuvres, tarot readings and themed photo booths. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $225, 1280 25th Street, 720-330-2660, eventbrite.com.

EDGE Restaurant & Bar: Enjoy jazz tunes during dinner, then attend the soirée complete with an ice carving, cocktails, champagne and caviar. Seating starts at 5 p.m., 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3050, edgerestaurantdenver.com.
click to enlarge Woman throwing darts
The party packages at Flight Club include darts, drinks and unlimited bites.
Flight Club
Flight Club: Show up solo or in a group to play fast-paced dart games, savor bites and sip signature cocktails, plus  get a glass at champagne at midnight. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $60-125, 1959 16th Street Mall, 303-228-6890, flightclubdartsusa.com.

FlyteCo Tower: All ages are welcome to the brewpub’s bowling lanes, mini golf, arcade and 7 p.m. New Year’s countdown. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., free admission, 3120 Uinta Street, 720-708-8833, flytecotower.com.

The Fort: Buffalo filet, lobster tail and tomahawk steaks appear on the special three-course dinner menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $54-$65, 19192 CO-8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.

Fruition Restaurant: Chef Jarred Russell’s five-course tasting menu is made more festive with optional wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $150, 1313 East 6th Avenue, 303-831-1962, fruitionrestaurant.com.

Guard and Grace: Chef Troy Guard's will serve a six course omakase-style menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., 1801 California Street, 303-293-8500, guardandgrace.com.

Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek: Ice skate on the rooftop rink while enjoying city views, a curated food menu, seasonal cocktails and champagne specials. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., $15 and up, 245 Columbine Street, 720-772-5000, exploretock.com.

Hey Kiddo/Ok Yeah: Join the waitlist for a chance to celebrate with champagne, mezcal, caviar bumps, rooftop snacks and a live vinyl DJ set. 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25, 4337 Tennyson Street Suite 300, 720-778-2977, exploretock.com.

Kachina Cantina: The Dairy Block eatery’s NYE menu includes a butter-aged rib eye with chimichurri butter, horseradish potatoes and grilled lemon asparagus. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $38, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.

Nocturne: Book bar seating or five-course “dinner and a show” tickets to the annual NYE gala, which will be accompanied by live jazz and a champagne toast. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $75-$245, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com.

Noisette Restaurant & Bakery: The fancy French eatery will serve four courses including chilled lobster and confit veal cheek paired with classic or hand-chosen champagne. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $145-$230, 3254 Navajo Street, 720-769-8103, resy.com.

Oak at Fourteenth: Admire the sparkling Pearl Street Mall while dining on four festive courses including Basque-style cod bacalao and burgundy truffle risotto. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $110, 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-444-3622, oakatfourteenth.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Opt for the standard four-course prix fixe menu or splurge on the rare and well-done selection. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $89-$149, 8433 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, 303-792-2571, perryssteakhouse.com.

Poka Lola Social Club: The festive glitter party includes disco tracks from local DJs and a complimentary pour of Chandon sparkling wine. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission, 1850 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, pokaloladenver.com.

Point Easy: Join a casual, fun evening featuring the restaurant’s regular menu, plus festive specials and new bottles of bubbles. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $24 and up, 2000 East 28th Avenue, 303-233-5656, exploretock.com.
click to enlarge Bruschetta and champagne in glasses
The board and bottle deal at Postino includes bougie bubbles.
Postino
Postino: Pair a mix-and-match board of the wine bar’s signature bruschetta with premium bubbles. 5 to 11 p.m., $40-$50, five Denver and Boulder locations, postinowinecafe.com.

Que Bueno Suerte: Show off your salsa and bachata moves, pausing to sip on drink specials and complimentary champagne. 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $25-$30, 1518 South Pearl Street, 720-642-7322, eventbrite.com.

Ratio Beerworks: Boogie the night away at the brewery’s silent disco and toast glasses of Citra Saison at midnight. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25, 2920 Larimer Street, 303-997-8288, eventbrite.com.

Restaurant Olivia: Relish the Michelin-recommended restaurant’s five courses, then put your 2024 intentions to paper, burn and sprinkle the ashes over a champagne toast. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $145, 290 South Downing Street, 303-999-0395, oliviadenver.com.

Rhein Haus: The German-style beer hall will host a DJ for this all-black attire affair complete with a photo booth and a midnight champagne toast. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission, 1415 Market Street, 303-731-5374, rheinhausdenver.com.

Rooted Craft American Kitchen: Bubble wands, bottomless champagne and Nashville fried chicken beckon all ages to this daytime party, which is followed by a three-course dinner. Lunch 1 to 5 p.m. ($30), dinner 6:30 to 9 p.m. ($70), 3940 West 32nd Avenue, 720-519-1845, resy.com.

Sắp Sửa: Non-traditional Vietnamese dishes will appear on the dim sum-style prix fixe New Year's Eve brunch menu, as will optional champagne pairings. Seating starts at 10 a.m., $85, 2550 East Colfax Avenue, 303-736-2303, exploretock.com.

St Julien Hotel & Spa: Dress in gold and enjoy live entertainment, a balloon drop, passed bites and a premium open bar with bubbly. 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., starts at $149, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-9696, stjulien.com.

Sunday Vinyl: Come dressed as your favorite ‘70s nightlife personality to this disco dance party, complete with late-night bites, cocktails, wines and midnight champagne. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $200, 1803 16th Street Mall, 720-738-1803, exploretock.com.
click to enlarge Glasses clinking
Tamayo will have a prix fixe NYE menu and specialty cocktails.
Tamayo
Tamayo: Head to Larimer Square to toast salt-rimmed glasses and savor three festive courses including Yucatan-style seafood, zucchini enchiladas and a Bailey’s-steeped cake. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $80-$130, 1400 Larimer Street, 720-946-1433, eattamayo.com.

Tavernetta: Venison carpaccio, lobster tortellini and dark chocolate budino appear on chef Cody Cheetham’s celebratory five-course menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $175,1889 16th Street Mall, 720-605-1889, exploretock.com.

Thompson Denver: The Cirque Noir theme extends three levels, featuring contortionists, jugglers and dancers along with cocktails and light bites. Performances start at 7 p.m., $175, 1616 Market Street, 303-572-1321, hyattexperiences.com/thompson-hotels.

Toro: The restaurant will end its three-course meal with a lucky grape cheesecake, honoring the Latin American tradition of eating a dozen grapes during the New Year’s countdown. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $130, 150 Clayton Lane Suite B, 303-253-3000, torodenver.com.

Traveling Mercies: The soon-to-open oyster and cocktail bar from the owners of Annette will serve its standard menu alongside seafood towers and champagne. Seating starts at 4 p.m., Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, resy.com.

Uchi: The seasonal omakase menu highlights Kusshi oyster, masu crudo, pan-roasted lobster, mochi cake and more from chef Andres Araujo. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $375-$525 per pair, 2500 Lawrence Street Suite 200, 303-444-1922, uchirestaurants.com.

Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar: Join the wait list to create a lavish multi-course meal, complete with fine wine and elevated snacks. 6 to 9 p.m., $355 per pair, Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar, 8171 South Chester Street, Centennial, 720-907-3838, uncorkedkitchen.com.
click to enlarge A tower of champagne flutes
Union Station and the Cooper Lounge will host eras-themed festivities.
Union Station
Union Station, Great Hall: Nostalgia for the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s will fill the Beaux Art Great Hall, as will food truck bites and champagne at midnight. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $75, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, denverunionstation.com.

Union Station, Webb Gallery: The Bootlegger’s Ball captures the opulent elegance of the 1920s through jazz, swing, curated bites and all-inclusive booze. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., $285, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, denverunionstation.com.

Urban Farmer: The Oxford Hotel's chophouse invites guests to ring in the New Year in its contemporary dining room. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $33 and up, 1659 Wazee Street, 303-262-6070, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com.

Water Grill: Strike a pose in the photo booth and enjoy a special four-course dinner menu. Wine pairings are optional; the champagne toast is complimentary. Seating starts at 3 p.m., $135, 1691 Market Street, 303-727-5711, watergrill.com.

Western Sky Bar & Taproom: Show up to the anti-NYE party in pajamas and enjoy snacking, drinking, board games and bad TV. 9 to 11:30 p.m., 4361 South Broadway, Englewood, 303-353-2918, westernskybar.com.

The Woods: This rooftop party features drinks, appetizers, a live DJ and dancing, plus an interactive photo booth and stellar views of Denver’s fireworks shows. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $75, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-467-6913, eventbrite.com.

Yardbird Table & Bar: Dine on hearty brunch plates or a special a la carte dinner menu featuring short rib, Maine lobster and more. Brunch 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner 4 p.m. to midnight, $18 and up, 2743 Blake Street, 303-381-4522, runchickenrun.com.
