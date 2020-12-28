Local restaurants, bars and hotels are ready to welcome revelers on New Year’s Eve 2024. This comprehensive guide features luxurious soirées, disco dances and dress-up themes, plus brunch menus and multi-course dinners. There’s even an anti-NYE party that swaps cocktail attire for pajamas.
No matter your preferred ambience, here are the best places to eat and drink on New Year's Eve in Denver:
Adrift: Enoy tiki cocktails, all-you-can-eat Polynesian-inspired dishes, dancers and fire performers at this NYE luau. Seating starts at 7:30 p.m., $50, 218 South Broadway, 720-784-8111, eventbrite.com.
American Elm: Delight in a five-course prix fixe dinner and optional wine pairing, served indoors and within warm outdoor greenhouses. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m., $135-$210, 4132 West 38th Avenue, 720-749-3186, resy.com.
Atomic Cowboy/Denver Biscuit Company: This local favorite will offer its Southern-style biscuits in the morning followed by New York-style pizza past midnight. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $14 and up, seven Denver and Colorado Springs locations, atomiccowboy.net.
The Bindery: Close out the year with a four-course prix fixe menu featuring Kumamoto oysters, artichoke and champagne risotto, burgundy beef cheeks and passionfruit panna cotta. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $125, 1817 Central Street, 303-993-2364, exploretock.com.
Blanchard Family Wines: This bubbles and bites event includes a charcuterie board, two glasses of wine and the opportunity to take home a discounted bottle. 1 p.m. to midnight, $35, 1855 Blake Street, 720-990-9092, dairyblock.com.
BurnDown: This all-day celebration includes shot-skis, craft cocktails, festive dinner options, Beastie Boys hits and fireworks from the rooftop. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., 476 South Broadway, 720-899-3827, burndowndenver.com.
Chez Maggy: Indulge in Chef Ludo Lefebvre's seven courses of French classics and fine champagne, then join Thompson Denver’s Cirque Noir festivities. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $200, 1616 Market Street, 720-794-9544, resy.com.
Citizen Rail: Choices like yellowtail crudo, sage-roasted ricotta dumplings, dry-aged duck breast and sticky toffee rum cake appear on the festive three-course dinner menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $125, 1899 16th Street Mall, 303-323-0017, citizenrail.com.
The Cooper Lounge: Take in the glamor of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s at Union Station’s swanky cocktail bar and toast to the New Year with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $100, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 720-460-3738, denverunionstation.com.
Corinne: The three-course menu features golden arancini, diver scallops and caviar, vegan sweet potato gnocchi, raspberry-elderberry tart and more decadent choices. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $48-$72, 1455 California Street, 720-996-1555, corinnedenver.com.
Corrida: The Spanish-inspired eatery’s rooftop will feature a five-course prix fixe menu and an optional wine pairing, plus a champagne toast and live music. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $150-$250, 1023 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-1333, opentable.com.
Death & Co: The evening of après ski experiences will include open bar access, champagne, caviar and hearty hors d'oeuvres, tarot readings and themed photo booths. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $225, 1280 25th Street, 720-330-2660, eventbrite.com.
EDGE Restaurant & Bar: Enjoy jazz tunes during dinner, then attend the soirée complete with an ice carving, cocktails, champagne and caviar. Seating starts at 5 p.m., 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3050, edgerestaurantdenver.com.
FlyteCo Tower: All ages are welcome to the brewpub’s bowling lanes, mini golf, arcade and 7 p.m. New Year’s countdown. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., free admission, 3120 Uinta Street, 720-708-8833, flytecotower.com.
The Fort: Buffalo filet, lobster tail and tomahawk steaks appear on the special three-course dinner menu. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $54-$65, 19192 CO-8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.
Fruition Restaurant: Chef Jarred Russell’s five-course tasting menu is made more festive with optional wine pairings. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $150, 1313 East 6th Avenue, 303-831-1962, fruitionrestaurant.com.
Guard and Grace: Chef Troy Guard's will serve a six course omakase-style menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., 1801 California Street, 303-293-8500, guardandgrace.com.
Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek: Ice skate on the rooftop rink while enjoying city views, a curated food menu, seasonal cocktails and champagne specials. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., $15 and up, 245 Columbine Street, 720-772-5000, exploretock.com.
Hey Kiddo/Ok Yeah: Join the waitlist for a chance to celebrate with champagne, mezcal, caviar bumps, rooftop snacks and a live vinyl DJ set. 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25, 4337 Tennyson Street Suite 300, 720-778-2977, exploretock.com.
Kachina Cantina: The Dairy Block eatery’s NYE menu includes a butter-aged rib eye with chimichurri butter, horseradish potatoes and grilled lemon asparagus. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $38, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.
Nocturne: Book bar seating or five-course “dinner and a show” tickets to the annual NYE gala, which will be accompanied by live jazz and a champagne toast. Seating starts at 6 p.m., $75-$245, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com.
Noisette Restaurant & Bakery: The fancy French eatery will serve four courses including chilled lobster and confit veal cheek paired with classic or hand-chosen champagne. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $145-$230, 3254 Navajo Street, 720-769-8103, resy.com.
Oak at Fourteenth: Admire the sparkling Pearl Street Mall while dining on four festive courses including Basque-style cod bacalao and burgundy truffle risotto. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $110, 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-444-3622, oakatfourteenth.com.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Opt for the standard four-course prix fixe menu or splurge on the rare and well-done selection. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $89-$149, 8433 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, 303-792-2571, perryssteakhouse.com.
Poka Lola Social Club: The festive glitter party includes disco tracks from local DJs and a complimentary pour of Chandon sparkling wine. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission, 1850 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, pokaloladenver.com.
Point Easy: Join a casual, fun evening featuring the restaurant’s regular menu, plus festive specials and new bottles of bubbles. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $24 and up, 2000 East 28th Avenue, 303-233-5656, exploretock.com.
Que Bueno Suerte: Show off your salsa and bachata moves, pausing to sip on drink specials and complimentary champagne. 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $25-$30, 1518 South Pearl Street, 720-642-7322, eventbrite.com.
Ratio Beerworks: Boogie the night away at the brewery’s silent disco and toast glasses of Citra Saison at midnight. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25, 2920 Larimer Street, 303-997-8288, eventbrite.com.
Restaurant Olivia: Relish the Michelin-recommended restaurant’s five courses, then put your 2024 intentions to paper, burn and sprinkle the ashes over a champagne toast. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $145, 290 South Downing Street, 303-999-0395, oliviadenver.com.
Rhein Haus: The German-style beer hall will host a DJ for this all-black attire affair complete with a photo booth and a midnight champagne toast. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission, 1415 Market Street, 303-731-5374, rheinhausdenver.com.
Rooted Craft American Kitchen: Bubble wands, bottomless champagne and Nashville fried chicken beckon all ages to this daytime party, which is followed by a three-course dinner. Lunch 1 to 5 p.m. ($30), dinner 6:30 to 9 p.m. ($70), 3940 West 32nd Avenue, 720-519-1845, resy.com.
Sắp Sửa: Non-traditional Vietnamese dishes will appear on the dim sum-style prix fixe New Year's Eve brunch menu, as will optional champagne pairings. Seating starts at 10 a.m., $85, 2550 East Colfax Avenue, 303-736-2303, exploretock.com.
St Julien Hotel & Spa: Dress in gold and enjoy live entertainment, a balloon drop, passed bites and a premium open bar with bubbly. 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., starts at $149, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-9696, stjulien.com.
Sunday Vinyl: Come dressed as your favorite ‘70s nightlife personality to this disco dance party, complete with late-night bites, cocktails, wines and midnight champagne. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $200, 1803 16th Street Mall, 720-738-1803, exploretock.com.
Tavernetta: Venison carpaccio, lobster tortellini and dark chocolate budino appear on chef Cody Cheetham’s celebratory five-course menu. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $175,1889 16th Street Mall, 720-605-1889, exploretock.com.
Thompson Denver: The Cirque Noir theme extends three levels, featuring contortionists, jugglers and dancers along with cocktails and light bites. Performances start at 7 p.m., $175, 1616 Market Street, 303-572-1321, hyattexperiences.com/thompson-hotels.
Toro: The restaurant will end its three-course meal with a lucky grape cheesecake, honoring the Latin American tradition of eating a dozen grapes during the New Year’s countdown. Seating starts at 5 p.m., $130, 150 Clayton Lane Suite B, 303-253-3000, torodenver.com.
Traveling Mercies: The soon-to-open oyster and cocktail bar from the owners of Annette will serve its standard menu alongside seafood towers and champagne. Seating starts at 4 p.m., Traveling Mercies, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, resy.com.
Uchi: The seasonal omakase menu highlights Kusshi oyster, masu crudo, pan-roasted lobster, mochi cake and more from chef Andres Araujo. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $375-$525 per pair, 2500 Lawrence Street Suite 200, 303-444-1922, uchirestaurants.com.
Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar: Join the wait list to create a lavish multi-course meal, complete with fine wine and elevated snacks. 6 to 9 p.m., $355 per pair, Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar, 8171 South Chester Street, Centennial, 720-907-3838, uncorkedkitchen.com.
Union Station, Webb Gallery: The Bootlegger’s Ball captures the opulent elegance of the 1920s through jazz, swing, curated bites and all-inclusive booze. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., $285, 1701 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, denverunionstation.com.
Urban Farmer: The Oxford Hotel's chophouse invites guests to ring in the New Year in its contemporary dining room. Seating starts at 4 p.m., $33 and up, 1659 Wazee Street, 303-262-6070, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com.
Water Grill: Strike a pose in the photo booth and enjoy a special four-course dinner menu. Wine pairings are optional; the champagne toast is complimentary. Seating starts at 3 p.m., $135, 1691 Market Street, 303-727-5711, watergrill.com.
Western Sky Bar & Taproom: Show up to the anti-NYE party in pajamas and enjoy snacking, drinking, board games and bad TV. 9 to 11:30 p.m., 4361 South Broadway, Englewood, 303-353-2918, westernskybar.com.
The Woods: This rooftop party features drinks, appetizers, a live DJ and dancing, plus an interactive photo booth and stellar views of Denver’s fireworks shows. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $75, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-467-6913, eventbrite.com.
Yardbird Table & Bar: Dine on hearty brunch plates or a special a la carte dinner menu featuring short rib, Maine lobster and more. Brunch 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner 4 p.m. to midnight, $18 and up, 2743 Blake Street, 303-381-4522, runchickenrun.com.