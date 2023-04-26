Navigation
Longtime Nuggets Chef Is Bringing a Denver-Inspired Eatery to the Airport

April 26, 2023 10:06AM

Sunset Loop Bar & Grill will be located in Concourse B-East.
Sunset Loop Bar & Grill will be located in Concourse B-East. Courtesy of OTG
Daniel Young, aka Chef D, has long dreamed of opening a restaurant at Denver International Airport. "It's always been a goal of mine," he says. "Airport food has always been looked at as not good. How can we do it better? I want to break the stigma that you can't get good food at the airport."

Now, Young is finalizing plans to do exactly that. Last year, he connected with OTG, which develops and operates over 350 restaurants, retail markets and food halls in ten airports across the country. The company recruited Young to develop a Denver-inspired concept centered on local sourcing and nutritious meals.

The result is Sunset Loop Bar & Grill, which is set to debut next year on Concourse B-East, along with a Starbucks outpost. The concept is named after the Sunset Loop trails, a series of hiking routes in Golden's White Ranch Park. Design details include a hand-painted tile mural of the trails, an open-space layout, a bar with over thirty seats, and a grab-and-go market.

Young is ideally suited to create a menu flavored by the Mile High City. He moved to Denver in 1980, one year after graduating high school. At the time, he was a runner focused on training for the 1984 Olympics. "Cooking was kind of my outlet for running," he recalls. Soon, his focus on nutritious, healthy fare made him a go-to chef for athletes.
a man in a chef coat posing for a head shot
Daniel Young, aka Chef D, has been cooking in Denver for over four decades.
Courtesy of OTG
He's currently the private chef for the Denver Nuggets, a role he's had for seventeen years. He was also the opening chef for Five Points brunch spot Mimosas and the now-closed MBP (Moods. Beats. Potions) in the same neighborhood. "I hope to be back in that area one day," he says.

But first, he has another project in the works. In February 2020, he opened Jive Kitchen & Bar in the Golden Triangle, but COVID hit just over a month later, and Jive did not survive the shutdown. Now Young is planning to open a high-end steakhouse and seafood spot called Hamba on the ground floor of the Parq on Speer apartment building this August — his Golden Triangle redo.

At the same time, he's entering the next phase of finalizing the menu for Sunset Loop. "With forty-something years of experience, it's a process of elimination to see what we can and can't do," Young explains of creating options for the concept.

He's already outlined the dishes; now he'll begin the task of connecting with local vendors through a partnership with the East Denver Food Hub to source ingredients while adjusting recipes based on the realities of the airport setup.
click to enlarge rendering of the bar area of a restaurant
A rendering of the bar area of Sunset Loop.
Courtesy of OTG
"Nutrition being the focal point, I really did some research as far as what we could achieve in that environment," Young adds. "The goal is to get a fresh product to the customer. ... Now it's about building recipes, figuring out presentation and implementing that into the kitchen area. I'm loving the fact that we have a year to do this."

While there's plenty of time before the opening, Young is already excited to show off his take on Denver cuisine, which includes dishes named for various places in the metro area, like the Colfax Stack (a turkey sandwich), a salad dubbed Castle Rock Greens and the Boulderado, a version of steak and eggs.

There are even nods to two Denver mayors:  Hancock's Surf & Turf and Wellington's Cut, a petite top sirloin with onion rings, mashed potatoes and veggies. Other highlights include shrimp and grits — an item that was a big hit at Mimosas — and a lineup of vegan and vegetarian options, listed under the Garden of the Gods section of the menu.

"I'm excited to be able to give that last impression of Denver before people depart," Young says.  "The location is really exciting. This is going to a cool challenge, to see if we can make a difference in changing the way people see airport food — and I think we can. I'm ready to go."
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

