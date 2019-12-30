Last Openings and Closings of 2019: Dimestore, Pete's Gyros and Hanson's

For most of us, this week represents the end of the old and the start of something new. For Denver's restaurants, the days in between Christmas and New Year's Day are just business as usual. And that means openings and closing continue to happen.

Pete's Gyros Place at 2819 East Colfax Avenue, a part of Pete Contos's Greek restaurant empire since 1991, closed over the weekend, making it the only member of the Pete's family to shutter since Contos passed away last May. The good news is that another restaurant in the group is back; Pete's Central One reopened earlier in December after a fire closed the place a year and a half ago. Contos also operated the iconic Pete's Kitchen, Pete's Satire Lounge, Pete's Greek Town Cafe and Pete's University Park Cafe, all of which are still up and running.

In the Platt Park neighborhood, Hanson's Grill & Tavern went dark at 1301 South Pearl Street; it had occupied that address since 2001.The bar on this busy corner was named after its original owner, Lorry Hanson, but was most recently owned by Red Nikkel. Before it became Hanson's, the building was home to the Margarita Bay Company and the legendary Oak Alley Inn.

Hanson's is now closed in the Platt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Fogg

The neighborhood around Hanson's has changed considerably in the past year or so, with Chook Charcoal Chicken taking over the former Village Cork across the street, the Tavern Platt Park announcing that it will close this Tuesday, December 31, and newcomers like Hoja, Tokyo Premium Bakery and Quiero Arepas offering variety beyond burgers and beers. Still, the corner location seems strategically located to attract patrons, so it seems unlikely that the space will remain unclaimed for long.

On the up side, Dimestore DeliBar finally switched on the open sign at 1575 Boulder Street in LoHi. Partners Tim Dotson and Christoper Fuentes had originally planned to open shortly after Thanksgiving, but permitting delays pushed things out until the night of Saturday, December 28, when Dimestore officially sold its first sandwiches and cocktails. Along with creative takes on deli fare from chef Dotson, the eatery houses a small convenience store where you can pick up sundries ranging from German mustard to laundry detergent, with a smattering of international snacks, condiments and household needs filling shelves near the front entrance.

Like the decor? Make an offer, since nearly all of the curios and antiques are for sale.

And that's a wrap for 2019; any stragglers will appear in our 2020 Restaurant Roll Call on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Have you spotted any last-minute openings or closings? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.