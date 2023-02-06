Support Us

Social Sightings: Pass the Pickle Shots

February 6, 2023 6:56AM

Pickle shots are $1 at Crown Lanes.
Pickle shots are $1 at Crown Lanes. Molly Martin
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits; it goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches, and one of my great loves is pickles. I'm not alone: Pickle shots are popular in lots of Denver bars. Still, I have a few favorites where I prefer to sip the briny, boozy goodness.
The Retro Room offers a wide variety of infused shots.
The Retro Room, at 2034 Larimer Street, should be at the top of the list for anyone looking for fun infused shots, including the pickle-flavored variety. Other options include everything from blueberry and ginger to horseradish and pepperoncini. All shots are $5 during happy hour, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (making it more like a happy day). This spot also doubles as a hair salon, which is just one of the reasons it landed on our list of the 100 bars we can't live without in 2023.
Pickle shots at Thin Man help support Ukraine.
The Thin Man, a bar at 2015 East 17th Avenue that recently celebrated its 22nd birthday, also serves a variety of infused spirits. The best part of the pickle shots here, though, is that a portion of the proceeds from each $6 pour goes to the nonprofit Ukrainians of Colorado, which helps get medical supplies to the war-torn country.
The bar at Crown Lanes is a low-key place to drink.
For the cheapest pickle shots in town, grab your bowling shoes and head to Crown Lanes, at 2325 South Federal Boulevard. While this stretch may be best known for its thriving food scene packed with Asian and Mexican options, this old-school bowling alley tucked in the back off the main strip is a low-key good time. The pickle shots are just $1 each, and it's easy to down a whole lot of them: You get what you pay for, and these are pretty light on the booze. But who cares when you're along for a ride that includes $5 games and shoe rentals, pool tables and cheap fried eats?
The Pickle Patch sells booze-free shots of pickle juice in a salt and spice-rimmed cup.
Did you know that there's an entire pickle lover's paradise inside the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson? The shots at the Pickle Patch booth may be sans booze (though other options are made with beer and wine), but this spot is still worth the trek for any pickle lover. Stock up on pickle-flavored cotton candy, whole pickles in a variety of flavors, pickled eggs and even pickle sandwiches, which are built on pickles instead of bread.
Dirty Dill comes in both boxes and shooters.
Three Colorado natives who are wise to this state's love of booze and pickles launched Dirty Dill a few years ago, and now the company's ready-to-drink pickle shots are widely available in local liquor stores. Forget boxed wine:This is the party beverage you should show up with at your next event. 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
