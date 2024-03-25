The Market's Beloved Spring Fling Cake Lives on at Two Local Bakeries

For 42 years, the Market was a lunch go-to, a dependable stop for a coffee fix and a neighborhood gathering space in Larimer Square. But in 2020, it was among the many businesses that shuttered after the pandemic hit and its owner decided it was time to retire.
The loss hit its fans hard, and Westword readers shared their heartbroken responses to the news. "So sad to lose a Denver Institution," said one. "When I moved to Denver in ’83, it was a touch of Europe in the city," added another. "Thank you for ripping my heart out. Things will never be the same after it's gone completely," lamented yet another.
One fan, Kate Kane, even launched a change.org petition to keep the Market open — because, she wrote, "We cannot live without The Market's delicious Spring Fling cakes, strong espressos, and delectable deli sandwiches."
But the Spring Fling lives on!
The cake is offered at not just one, but two local bakeries. In May 2020, three bakers who met while working at the Market began selling the cake via online orders as Lala's Bakery.
Since then, Lala's has evolved. It recently moved into La Victoria Healing Kitchen in Aurora, a space that includes shared commercial kitchens for small businesses. The Spring Fling, which is a zucchini cake with sweet cream-cream cheese frosting and a colorful assortment of fresh fruit, can be ordered online in a variety of sizes. It now also offers gluten-free and vegan options, too.
As at Lala's, it can be ordered in a variety of sizes, but Eternal Flavors also sells it by the slice for walk-ins. In addition to the Spring Fling, Eternal Flavors offers a wide array of cake flavor options plus cookies, croissants, coffee beverages and more.
While the Spring Fling is a year-round offering at both bakeries, it tastes especially delicious on a warm spring day — and since there's no need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy cake, now is go-time.