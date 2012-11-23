Where to Get a Thanksgiving Sandwich in Denver

Thanksgiving is just ten days away, but you don't have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy one of the best indulgences of the season: the leftovers sandwich.
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing somehow just get better when slapped between two pieces of bread, a fact that many sandwich shops embrace year-round. Here's where you can get a taste of those nostalgic holiday flavors anytime, without having to actually roast a whole bird yourself:
Yampa Sandwich Co. was founded in Steamboat Springs by longtime friends Peter Boniface and David Pepin. This Colorado-born business has now grown to six locations, all of which offer the Pilgrim on the regular menu. It includes roasted turkey, Gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo, all served on sourdough.
Spinelli's Market in Park Hill was our 2023 pick for Best Sandwich Shop. We love the deli counter at this neighborhood grocer for a lot of reasons, but in the fall, one of our favorite orders here is the turkey cranberry Gouda with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Sure, there's no stuffing, but the buttery, flaky croissant it comes on is a fine substitute.
Subculture in Capitol Hill also holds the stuffing in its spin on a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich. Dubbed the Giving Thanks (That the Family Is Not Here), it's loaded with turkey, cranberry sauce, lettuce and cream cheese.
Pat's Philly Steaks and Subs, which has locations on Quebec and Iliff as well as Arapahoe Road and Dayton in Greenwood Village, is the home of the P.J. Gobbler. It can be ordered hot or cold and includes chunks of oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a hoagie roll.
Capriotti's is a sandwich chain that was founded in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976. Last summer, it debuted its first Colorado outpost next to Pindustry in Greenwood Village; it's since added another location in Highlands Ranch. Its Thanksgiving sandwich, the Bobbie, comes with slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. There's also a hot version with grilled, slow-roasted turkey. You can add a side of gravy (as well as mashed potatoes) with any sandwich for dunking.
It's not available year-round, so don't miss the Thanksgiving spin on a French dip at Pony Up this season. The sandwich comes with sliced roasted turkey, pork sausage stuffing and cranberry mayo, with sage gravy for dipping.
