Witness an Attempt to Build the World's Largest Shrimp Cocktail at Playero Fest on August 7

August 2, 2022 6:55AM

A cocktail so tall you need a ladder to reach the brim. Just be careful you don't fall in.
In 2015, the city of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, recorded the Guinness Book of World Records' largest shrimp cocktail, weighing in at just over 2,910 pounds, but that record may not stand for much longer. At Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 7, the team behind Playero Fest will attempt to beat it with a shrimp cocktail weighing 3,520 pounds — and attendees can take home a piece of the action.

As a landlocked state, shoreline is hard to come by in Colorado, which is why Playero Fest organizers decided to bring the beach to the heart of Denver for this free event. To celebrate, there will be games like sand volleyball and soccer, specialty vendors and plenty of mariscos (seafood) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Twelve musical acts will perform on two stages throughout the day, including headliner La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, which will be celebrating its 57th anniversary at the free live show. Six-time world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Governor Jared Polis and the Denver Broncos cheerleaders will also make special appearances.

The Guinness record attempt will happen at 5 p.m., and former Colorado Rockies player Vinny Castilla will preside over the ceremony.

The event is also a fundraiser for several local nonprofits, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sharing Our Blessings Food Pantry, ViVe Wellness and Ivan’s Crib, as well as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In exchange for an in-kind donation of any amount to the selected nonprofits, attendees will be able to take home a 16-ounce to-go cup of the record-breaking shrimp cocktail.

El Coco Pirata, a seafood-centric Mexican restaurant with five locations across the Denver metro area as well as outposts in New Mexico and Texas, has orchestrated the Guinness record-breaking attempt by procuring and supplying the shrimp, cocktail sauce ingredients and (very large) cup to hold it all; the commissioned 10-foot-tall glass was made especially for the event.

So what goes into a massive creation like this (besides shrimp)? The cocktail sauce for the Colombian shrimp cocktail was made with 9 gallons of lemon juice, 60 gallons of ketchup, 236 pounds of onion, 23 gallons of garlic vinaigrette and 7 gallons of mayonnaise. The final presentation was garnished with 40 pounds of vegetables and served in a 10-foot-tall, 4,400-pound cocktail glass, so the chefs behind the Denver attempt will have to go even bigger than that. 
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.

