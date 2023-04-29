Navigation
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two Dumpling Spots, a Pueblo Food Hall and More

April 29, 2023 6:53AM

Linglon is one of several recent dumpling-focused newcomers.
Molly Martin
There were eight additions to the hospitality scene during the last week of April, including more options in Denver's growing dumpling world. Bryan's Dumplings recently opened in the DTC, drawing a lot of interest with its rainbow-hued xiao long bao; soon, Fort Collins restaurant Chopstickers will add a location on the 16th Street Mall. And this week, two more dumpling-focused eateries opened in the metro area: Linglon Dumpling House, which is located in University Hills Plaza on South Colorado Boulevard, and Happy Dumpling near Northglenn.

Farther afield in Pueblo, the Fuel & Iron Food Hall celebrated its long-awaited grand opening. Denver diners first got a taste of this concept when its owners opened a bar with the same name on Blake Street, but that project shut down after just five months; it's now the haunted bar Honor Farm. The new food hall's dining options include Mosh Ramen, Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken, The Hungry Buffalo, Steel Crest Kitchen and Santa Fonda from Jose Avila, the chef behind Denver's La Diabla.
click to enlarge people sitting at tables inside a bar
Orchid is the newest addition to Market Street.
Courtesy Pete Foster
Nightlife is getting a reboot on the 1400 block of Market Street with the debut of jazzy supper club Orchid this week; Villa is set to open just down the street on May 5, offering champagne on arrival, an at-your-service button and tableside mixology.

Rounding out this week's openings are the first In-N-Out within Denver city limits; Nozomi, a sushi spot on Tennyson Street; Mangia Panino, an addition to Avanti Boulder from Jeremiah Harvey, who was part of the opening team at New Yorkese; and FeastBox, a chain offering Korean, Hawaiian and barbecue meal options that opened its first Colorado outpost in Littleton, with a second set to debut soon on South Broadway.

There was only one closure reported this week: Wisconsin brewery MobCraft shuttered its Denver location. But in other openings-and-closings news, five spots are saying goodbye on Sunday, April 30:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
a variety of Mexican food on a table
Dishes from Jose Avila's Santa Fonda, one of the concepts in the new Fuel & Iron Food Hall in Pueblo.
Steve Bigley
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

FeastBox, 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 South Union Avenue, Pueblo
Happy Dumpling, 1024 West 104th Avenue
In-N-Out, 4597 North Central Park Boulevard
Linglon Dumpling House, 2456 South Colorado Boulevard
Mangia Panino at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Nozomi, 4100 Tejon Street
Orchid Denver, 1448 Market Street

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

MobCraft, 2403 Champa Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
