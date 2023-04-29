Every Opening and Closing This Week: Two Dumpling Spots, a Pueblo Food Hall and More

Farther afield in Pueblo, the Fuel & Iron Food Hall celebrated its long-awaited grand opening. Denver diners first got a taste of this concept when its owners opened a bar with the same name on Blake Street, but that project shut down after just five months; it's now the haunted bar Honor Farm. The new food hall's dining options include Mosh Ramen, Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken, The Hungry Buffalo, Steel Crest Kitchen and Santa Fonda from Jose Avila, the chef behind Denver's La Diabla.
debut of jazzy supper club Orchid this week; Villa is set to open just down the street on May 5, offering champagne on arrival, an at-your-service button and tableside mixology.
Rounding out this week's openings are the first In-N-Out within Denver city limits; Nozomi, a sushi spot on Tennyson Street; Mangia Panino, an addition to Avanti Boulder from Jeremiah Harvey, who was part of the opening team at New Yorkese; and FeastBox, a chain offering Korean, Hawaiian and barbecue meal options that opened its first Colorado outpost in Littleton, with a second set to debut soon on South Broadway.
There was only one closure reported this week: Wisconsin brewery MobCraft shuttered its Denver location. But in other openings-and-closings news, five spots are saying goodbye on Sunday, April 30:
- Meta Asian Kitchen is moving out of Avanti Denver; it's now serving from the kitchen at Honor Farm, and Pho King Rapidos is set to take over its food hall space.
- After nine years in business, Honey B’s Macarons in Highlands Ranch is closing.
- Chef Alex Seidel made the call to shutter his Lakewood pizzeria, Roca's.
- Italian/Mexican eatery Piccolo is shutting down after fifty years in South Denver. And another longtime staple, Twin Dragon in Englewood, is also shuttering after nearly five decades.
FeastBox, 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 South Union Avenue, Pueblo
Happy Dumpling, 1024 West 104th Avenue
In-N-Out, 4597 North Central Park Boulevard
Linglon Dumpling House, 2456 South Colorado Boulevard
Mangia Panino at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Nozomi, 4100 Tejon Street
Orchid Denver, 1448 Market Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
MobCraft, 2403 Champa Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
