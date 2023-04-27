Denver's First In-N-Out Opening April 28

It's finally happening: Denver's first In-N-Out Burger will open on Friday, April 28, at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard.
The beloved California-based fast-food chain that got its start as a single burger stand in 1948 made its long-awaited debut in Colorado in 2020, with outposts in Aurora and Colorado Springs. Their openings were marked by lines of fans waiting up to twelve hours for a taste of In-N-Out's burgers, fries and shakes.
Since then, locations have been added in Lakewood, Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Thornton, with each addition drawing plenty of hungry customers.
And now, In-N-Out will have an outpost in the Mile High City, so those in the Central Park neighborhood should be on the alert for some traffic backups this weekend that could even spill over onto nearby Interstate 70.
The Denver location will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 diners and a covered patio that seats 44 more. Its manager is Clint Ford, who has been with the company for 23 years, and it will have approximately eighty employees who'll be paid an average of $20 per hour, according to the In-N-Out announcement.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekdays and until 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
