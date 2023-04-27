Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fast Food

Denver's First In-N-Out Opening April 28

April 27, 2023 9:52AM

In-N-Out's first location within Denver city limits will debut on April 28.
In-N-Out's first location within Denver city limits will debut on April 28. Molly Martin
It's finally happening: Denver's first In-N-Out Burger will open on Friday, April 28, at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard.

The beloved California-based fast-food chain that got its start as a single burger stand in 1948 made its long-awaited debut in Colorado in 2020, with outposts in Aurora and Colorado Springs. Their openings were marked by lines of fans waiting up to twelve hours for a taste of In-N-Out's burgers, fries and shakes.

Since then, locations have been added in Lakewood, Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Thornton, with each addition drawing plenty of hungry customers.

And now, In-N-Out will have an outpost in the Mile High City, so those in the Central Park neighborhood should be on the alert for some traffic backups this weekend that could even spill over onto nearby Interstate 70.

The Denver location will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 diners and a covered patio that seats 44 more. Its manager is Clint Ford, who has been with the company for 23 years, and it will have approximately eighty employees who'll be paid an average of $20 per hour, according to the In-N-Out announcement.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekdays and until 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If a double-double animal-style doesn't inspire you to sit in a long drive-thru line, skip the fanfare and instead hit up one of our picks for the best burgers in Denver. Or get that old-school burger joint experience at one of these classic spots
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation