Three Saltburn-Inspired Cocktails, Including — Yes — Jacob Elordi's Bathwater

Ever since the movie Saltburn started streaming in late December, a certain memorable bathtub scene has been a buzzy topic. On social media, Jacob Elordi's bathwater has inspired some...interesting creations, including a scented candle and many variations on milky cocktails.
Most either incorporate cream of coconut or puréed lychee to create a cloudy, creamy appearance reminiscent of the bathwater with — ahem — the genetic material of Jacob Elordi’s character, Felix, floating in it.
When I decided to create my very own spin on the Jacob Elordi bathwater cocktail, I also thought of using coconut in some manner. But instead of keeping it simple, I wanted to lean into the excessive, obsessive, over-the-topness of the movie and the scene itself, which is, to put it lightly, a lot.
This cocktail is essentially a clarified piña colada crossed with a Pornstar Martini. Visually, it looks just like slightly cloudy bathwater, but the flavor is complex, silky and tart, and the passion fruit foam on top adds a textural element. And, of course, the mini bathtub glassware is the pièce de résistance.
Jen’s Jacob Elordi Bathwater
1.5 ounces Montanya Oro Rum
1 ounce Family Jones Vodka
.75 ounce vanilla coconut simple syrup*
.5 ounce lime juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
I made this drink in a ten-cocktail batch and then clarified it almost fully with about ten ounces of warm milk. This method for making a milk punch involves warming the milk (you can also use an alternative milk if you’d like), then pouring the cocktail into the milk. Allow the liquid to sit and separate for approximately two hours. After the solids begin to separate, you can fine-strain them out, leaving behind a clear or mostly clear product. For this drink, I wanted to leave it a little cloudy, so I did not strain to the crystal-clear appearance.
Top with passion fruit foam:
2 ounces passion fruit purée
.5 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce cold water
1 egg white
Mix all ingredients and pour into an iSi whipper. Charge twice with nitrous canisters, shake and place in fridge to chill for an hour before using.
*Vanilla coconut simple syrup
1 part coconut water
1 part sugar
1 teaspoon Savory Spice vanilla powder
Castaways Cove, and bartender Dustin Hoeft are also feeling the Saltburn. They were inspired by a different bathtub scene and a certain quote from the character of Venetia to create this libation that is on its current menu.
Stranger-Fucking-Danger
1.5 ounces Breckenridge Bourbon
.75 ounce Orgeat
.75 ounce Malört
1 ounce lemon
3 drops MSG solution
3 dashes serrano tincture
Garnish with a Luxardo cherry and a lemon wheel
“We really wanted to pull from the dynamic between Oliver and Felix and take the examples of class, going highbrow/lowbrow with the use of Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon and Malört," says Beseda of the cocktail that Hoeft created. “We make a lot of homemade tinctures and infusions, and so we have been experimenting with the MSG solution as well as the serrano tincture. This, of course, comes back around to the highbrow/lowbrow concept: Everything is handmade.”
He adds, "That is also why we chose to go with the Luxardo cherry and lemon slice for garnish. The first sinks to the bottom, the second floats on top. We are trying to frame the dynamic of class in a cocktail in a very literal sense. The name is a quote from the movie, and we happen to support the idea that this movie might be about love. We chose Stanger-Fucking-Danger because if you happen to have two, you might fall in love — with the drink, the person next to you, or both.”
the Rabbit Hole, was drawn to the same bathtub scene featuring Venetia and Oliver, opting to use a different quote from it as the name of her cocktail, which is currently available for guests to order.
Not a Spider, but a Moth
.75 ounce mezcal
.75 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce Aperol
1 bar spoon Luxardo cherry syrup
Stir on ice and strain onto a big cube. Garnish with a cherry and an orange twist.
“My inspiration for this drink was to create a cocktail that would be charmingly delicious and make you crave another sip, yet question why you were enamored by this tragically herbal concoction of bitter smoke," Mullet says. “Pretty much like Saltburn — the movie had some parts that made you feel turned on and then disgusted."