Spanish Gin Tonics Are the Ultimate Summer Refresher

Nearly everyone has a bottle of Schweppes or Canada Dry tonic lurking in the back of their fridge — probably left over from a summer party where cheap gin was poured over ice in a red Solo cup and then diluted with tonic and perhaps a squirt of lime. The gin and tonic is a ubiquitous summer quencher and also a standard order at dive bars across the country, but not much thought is given to the drink — which doesn't even earn the designation of cocktail — beyond making sure it meets the basic requirement of being tangy and wet.

But in Spain, the combination of the juniper-based spirit and effervescent tonic — known as a gin tonic in that country — has risen to the level of an art form and fueled a national passion that rivals the frenzy around fútbol, tapas and sherry. And in the U.S., the gin tonic trend is just beginning to bubble up at bars and restaurants that specialize in either craft cocktails or Spanish cuisine. At Ultreia, the newest addition to Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch's Crafted Concepts restaurant group (which also includes Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall and Stoic & Genuine), bar manager Alan Berger is doing his best to introduce Denver to a cocktail that can be as complex and multi-faceted as champagne or as simple and refreshing as, well, a poolside gin and tonic.

EXPAND Several of the tonics that go into Ultreia gin tonics. Mark Antonation

Berger doesn't have any specific ties or allegiances to Spain; he's a Detroit kid named after a legendary Tigers shortstop (his full name is Alan Trammell Berger). But as a bartender, he began exploring the history of gin and found himself drawn to the spirit. "I liked gin and tonics before I started working here," the barman explains. "So it was a match made in heaven when Ultreia opened."