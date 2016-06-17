Ten Top Places to Take Dad in Denver on Father's Day

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, and if there's one thing that every dad likes, it's food. (Yes, beer is a food.) The upcoming holiday is the ideal excuse to skip cooking (and doing dishes), get out of the house and indulge in specials that local spots are rolling out just for the fathers in your life.
Here are the tastiest ways to celebrate Dad in Denver:
The Beer Spa
3004 Downing Street
720-810-1484
Treat the beer-loving man in your life to a good brew and a day/night of relaxation at the Beer Spa, where $350 gets him and a guest a ninety-minute session in a Beer Therapy Private Suite, $30 beverage credit, charcuterie board, gourmet chocolates, $15 cosmetic mini-bar credit and fifteen-minute zero-gravity massage. Reserve online.
The Capital Grille
1450 Larimer Street
303-539-2500
This year, dads dining in on Father's Day can enjoy a twenty-ounce, thirty-day dry-aged New York strip with shaved black summer truffles and truffle demi. The truffle enhancement can also be added to dishes like lobster mac and cheese or mashed potatoes.
Citizen Rail
1899 16th Street Mall
303-323-0017
Cook at home this Father's Day with forty-day dry-aged ribeye steaks to go for $42 each, available from June 12 to 16. Email [email protected] to order for pickup on either June 16 or 17.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village
720-826-7488
Eddie V’s is indulging Dad with an eleven-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant on Father’s Day. You can also add on a special pour of a limited-edition batch of Eddie V’s single-barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon. Dad can receive a collectible Blanton’s topper by request, as well. The restaurant will be open early for Father’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music in the V Lounge from 4 to 8 p.m. and the full dinner menu available all day.
Fire Restaurant & Lounge
1201 Broadway
720-709-4431
During Father's Day brunch at this restaurant inside the Art Hotel, all dads will receive a complimentary beer, bourbon or Bloody Mary with purchase of an entree. Reservations are recommended.
Hilton Denver Inverness
200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
303-799-5800
The brunch spread at this hotel proves epic, and this Father's Day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there's even more going on during a special Bourbon, Bacon and Brisket rendition including smoked prime rib, a steak-and-eggs Benedict station, and candied bacon. There's also a raw bar, seafood, omelet station, sushi, tons of desserts, pastries and more. Make the day even more special by adding a round of golf at the J. Press Maxwell 18-hole PGA Championship Golf Course, right there at the hotel. Reservations are recommended; the price is $89.95 for adults (does not include golf), and $49.50 for children six to twelve (five and under eat for free).
Le French
4901 South Newport Street
720-710-8963
This Belleview Station eatery is adding specialty items to the menu on Father’s Day. Options include the Bourbon Oasis cocktail as well as steak and eggs for brunch priced at $25. Book reservations online.
Nocturne
1330 27th Street
303-295-3333
Head to this RiNo eatery and venue on Father's Day for a night of live music and a special three-course dinner with a wine or cocktail pairing. Dish highlights include the Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Rabbit Leg Confit and more. The Seth Lewis Quintet will perform select works by the Police, with two 75-minute performances taking place at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
Poka Lola Social Club
1850 Wazee Street
720-460-2728
This Dairy Block bar is treating all dads to $8 Old Fashioneds all day long, and they get an extra $1 off if they bring a Father of the Year mug. There will also be dad rock playing on the speakers from 3 to 9 p.m.
Rhein Haus
1415 Market Street
303-731-5374
Any dads enjoying the Bavarian eats at Rhein Haus on Father's Day will receive a complimentary half-liter of Haus lager. Check out the full menu and book a reservation online.
Have other suggestions for Dad? Send them to [email protected]