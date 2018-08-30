The Wolf's Tailor Brings a Cerebral Blend of East and West to Sunnyside

If one dish could sum up the cerebral explorations of The Wolf’s Tailor, says chef/owner Kelly Whitaker, it’d be the “crazy water.” Crazy water is a literal translation of acqua pazza, a poached white fish dish Whitaker says is one of the first things he learned to cook in Campania years ago. The version on the menu at his forthcoming restaurant, which is opening at 4058 Tejon Street on Saturday, September 1, brings in technique and ingredients from his travels across kitchens in Japan: Dashi infuses the broth, and the kitchen prepares the dish in a clay donabe pot, procured from Japan’s Iga province. The result is a subtly flavored tomato consommé bathing supple red snapper, a soup that’s both nourishing and familiar yet wholly unique.

Piada served with roasted eggplant purée. Rob Christensen

Yes, the Wolf’s Tailor combines influences from Italy, China and Japan, but if your mind is now wandering to fusion cuisine, with its high-voltage mashup of Asian flavors and western European technique, you should know that’s not exactly right. Rather, the Wolf’s Tailor is meant to capture Whitaker’s own journey through international kitchens, in addition to his team’s, which includes Sean Magallanes (who has worked with Whitaker at Basta), Kodi Simkins and Sean May (both Frasca veterans). The kitchen is focused more on what areas naturally have in common: grilled meats served on skewers, raw-fish preparations, noodles. It’s applying a zero-waste ethos to its work, which naturally gives way to a lot of pickling and fermentation. A charcoal binchotan grill forms the basis of much of the cooking — see those skewers — and Whitaker’s brought his obsession with heritage grain to bear through both a bread oven and an extruded-noodle program using house-milled flours, including semolina.

From left: fluke, scallop ceviche, kampachi with dashi granita. Rob Christensen

This is New American — a melting pot of influences, folded together in ways to create something subtle, stimulating, novel and unique, not to mention really tasty.