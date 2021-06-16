The Best Food and Drink Events in Denver This Week

Goed Zuur is one of the restaurants at this year's Drink Red, Wear Red — one of the first gala events to return after COVID.

Food fests, French food and Flockstar: This week is F-ed up. Keep reading for our favorite food and drink events on the calendar from Thursday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 23.

We've also got future fun on the calendar for the months ahead. Save those dates!

Wednesday, June 16

Shuck and sip

Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street

Settle in from 7 to 9 p.m. with a flight of coastal Scotches (Lagavulin, Caol Ila, Oban and Talisker) accompanied by oysters on the half shell. Tickets, $30, also include a whiskey cocktail to wet your whistle.

To get tickets: Visit Eventbrite.

Thursday, June 17

Attend a luxe mountain food festival

The Little Nell, 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen

The weekend event runs through Sunday, June 20, and includes a sommelier lunch, Dom Pérignon dinner, champagne breakfast, Father's Day rosé brunch, sustainable seafood dinner and more. Individual events run from $100 to $450.

For more info: Visit the Little Nell website.

Party like a pro to benefit restaurant workers

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

Colorado Restaurant Association's Drink Red, Wear Red bash includes wine (red, of course), cocktails, bites from a dozen Denver restaurants (including the Bindery, Esters, Goed Zuur, GQue Barbecue, Maria Empanada, the Pig & the Sprout and Comida) and live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. GA tickets are still available for $65.

Buy tickets: Go to the CRA website, where you can also learn about event beneficiary Angel Relief Fund, which helps hospitality workers in need.

Friday, June 18

Indulge in a French feast for the senses

The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Celebrate music the French way at Alliance Française's Fête de la Musique, with live music (including sets by DeVotchKa members), food trucks, a full bar and trivia from 5 to 9 p.m. Entrance, $40, includes two drinks, a French sandwich (with gherkins!) and dessert; additional food and drink is available for sale.

Répondez s'il vous plaît: Visit the Alliance Française website or its Instagram.

Saturday, June 19



Drink bottomless mimosas in the comfort of your own home

Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni Street

You don't have to be at the mercy of brunch crowds. Learn how to cook your own weekend feast. Tomato tart; bacon, corn and potato cakes with eggs; and a summer veggie and sausage frittata are on the menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuition, $80, includes bottomless mimosas.

To register: Sign up on Stir's website.

Sunday, June 20



Drag yourself to Sunday Service

X Bar, 629 East Colfax Avenue

Drag queens Venus Sexton, Juiccy, Krystal Towers and Felony Misdemeanor will be busting out gospel tunes at X Bar's 12 p.m. brunch, with eats courtesy of Saffron Grill.

For details: Visit Black Pride Colorado's website.

Monday, June 21



Get some flocking adorable glassware while saving animals

Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street

Show up at Stem's RiNo taproom from 3 to 9 p.m. to score yet another adorable cider vessel, this one with pink flamingos and teal palm leaves (while supplies last). Get two pours of the cidery's new Flockstar (hibiscus and cucumber cider) plus glassware; a portion of the proceeds will go to the Denver Zoo.

For more info: Take a look at Stem's Facebook page.

Tuesday, June 22



Sample bites from a new LoDo restaurant

The Original, 1600 20th Street

LoDo Bites, a series of virtual and in-person tastings highlighting LoDo eateries, is back with an IRL gathering on the patio from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets, $40, include free bites from the baseball-themed joint's comfort food-centric menu.

To rally for tickets: Visit Eventbrite.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.



Wednesday, June 23



Break out the bottles

Guard and Grace, 1801 California Street

Apparently COVID is a thing of the past, and we're back to expensive mid-week wine dinners. Guard and Grace's runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and includes duck confit raviolini with crispy foie gras; grilled lamb chop and miticrema (a soft Spanish cheese) gnudi; and Law Estate Wines from California. The ticket price ($222) includes tip but not taxes.

To reserve your table: Buy tickets on the steakhouse's website.

Thursday, June 24

Chow down at Boulder International Film Festival's CineCHEF

Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder

At CineCHEF, Front Range chefs compete to see who can make the best movie-inspired dish. The 2021 version runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes chefs Linda Hampsten Fox (The Bindery), Liliana Meyers (Safta), Daniel Asher (River and Woods), Chris Royster (Flagstaff House) and more. Tickets, $100, include wine and beer.

For more info: Visit the film festival website.

Friday, June 25

Let someone else fire up the grill

Marczyk Fine Foods, 5100 East Colfax Avenue

From 5 to 7 p.m., grill masters will be flipping to-order burgers outside the grocery store. Can't make it on June 25? Three other burger nights are scheduled for July and August dates at either the Colfax store or the 770 East 17th Avenue location.

For details: Visit Marczyk's Facebook page.

Thursday, July 8



Feast on impeccable sushi in a garden setting

Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street

Mark your calendar for Uchi's next al fresco dinner. Chef and menu details have yet to be announced, but you can count on multiple courses and, in a change from previous family-style seating and plating, your own table of up to ten guests. (June's dinner cost $150 per person and sold out almost immediately.)

For more info: Visit the restaurant's website.

Thursday, July 15

Hear from chefs doing food justice right

Space Gallery Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street

Beloved Denver chefs Dana Rodriguez (Work & Class, Super Mega Bien), Jeff Osaka (Osaka Ramen, Sushi-Rama), Paul C. Reilly (Coperta), Letisha Steele and Carrie Shores (both of SAME Cafe) join forces in a documentary series on why food justice matters to them. The SAME Table, $60, benefits nonprofit restaurant SAME Cafe and includes food, beer, wine and the premiere of the documentary from 5 to 8 p.m.

To snag tickets: Visit the SAME Cafe website.

Wednesday, July 21



Forget Taco Tuesday, enjoy a taco takeover

Pizzeria Locale, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder

Chef Jose Avila (of the brand-new La Diabla and cult favorite El Borrego Negro) is taking his show on the road to el norte. Reservations for tacos, margs and pre-Hispanic Mayan cuisine are open now — and going fast.

Secure your spot: Visit Tock to make reservations.

Sunday, July 25

Shell out the big bucks for a Beard-worthy blowout

Annette, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

James Beard award-nominated chef Caroline Glover is turning out a three-course meal with wine and whiskey pairings. Seatings are at 5 and 7:45 p.m. and are available for tables of two, four or six diners ($240 to $720).

For menu details and tickets: Take a look at the James Beard Foundation website.

Saturday, July 31

Go primal with all kinds of proteins cooked over open flames

Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village

Cochon555's Heritage Fire returns to the mountain from 4 to 7 p.m. with everything from fish to fowl to bovine to Berkshires being cooked over open-air fires. Early-bird tickets, $99 to $150, are on sale now and include beer, wine and cocktails to quench your thirst.

For more info: Visit the event website.

Thursday, August 12

Treat yourself to a boozy weekend in the mountains

Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

This year's Vail Wine Classic includes wine dinners, seminars and boozy brunch, plus a pair of two-hour grand tastings at 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the grand tastings are $99 to $225.

For more info: Visit the event website and get tickets on Eventbrite.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.