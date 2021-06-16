The Best Food and Drink Events in Denver This Week

- Local
Food fests, French food and Flockstar: This week is F-ed up. Keep reading for our favorite food and drink events on the calendar from Thursday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 23.
We've also got future fun on the calendar for the months ahead. Save those dates!
Wednesday, June 16
Shuck and sip
Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street
Settle in from 7 to 9 p.m. with a flight of coastal Scotches (Lagavulin, Caol Ila, Oban and Talisker) accompanied by oysters on the half shell. Tickets, $30, also include a whiskey cocktail to wet your whistle.
To get tickets: Visit Eventbrite.
Thursday, June 17
Attend a luxe mountain food festival
The Little Nell, 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen
The weekend event runs through Sunday, June 20, and includes a sommelier lunch, Dom Pérignon dinner, champagne breakfast, Father's Day rosé brunch, sustainable seafood dinner and more. Individual events run from $100 to $450.
For more info: Visit the Little Nell website.
Party like a pro to benefit restaurant workers
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Colorado Restaurant Association's Drink Red, Wear Red bash includes wine (red, of course), cocktails, bites from a dozen Denver restaurants (including the Bindery, Esters, Goed Zuur, GQue Barbecue, Maria Empanada, the Pig & the Sprout and Comida) and live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. GA tickets are still available for $65.
Buy tickets: Go to the CRA website, where you can also learn about event beneficiary Angel Relief Fund, which helps hospitality workers in need.
Friday, June 18
Indulge in a French feast for the senses
The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Celebrate music the French way at Alliance Française's Fête de la Musique, with live music (including sets by DeVotchKa members), food trucks, a full bar and trivia from 5 to 9 p.m. Entrance, $40, includes two drinks, a French sandwich (with gherkins!) and dessert; additional food and drink is available for sale.
Répondez s'il vous plaît: Visit the Alliance Française website or its Instagram.
Saturday, June 19
Drink bottomless mimosas in the comfort of your own home
Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni Street
You don't have to be at the mercy of brunch crowds. Learn how to cook your own weekend feast. Tomato tart; bacon, corn and potato cakes with eggs; and a summer veggie and sausage frittata are on the menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuition, $80, includes bottomless mimosas.
To register: Sign up on Stir's website.
Sunday, June 20
Drag yourself to Sunday Service
X Bar, 629 East Colfax Avenue
Drag queens Venus Sexton, Juiccy, Krystal Towers and Felony Misdemeanor will be busting out gospel tunes at X Bar's 12 p.m. brunch, with eats courtesy of Saffron Grill.
For details: Visit Black Pride Colorado's website.
Monday, June 21
Get some flocking adorable glassware while saving animals
Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street
Show up at Stem's RiNo taproom from 3 to 9 p.m. to score yet another adorable cider vessel, this one with pink flamingos and teal palm leaves (while supplies last). Get two pours of the cidery's new Flockstar (hibiscus and cucumber cider) plus glassware; a portion of the proceeds will go to the Denver Zoo.
For more info: Take a look at Stem's Facebook page.
Tuesday, June 22
Sample bites from a new LoDo restaurant
The Original, 1600 20th Street
LoDo Bites, a series of virtual and in-person tastings highlighting LoDo eateries, is back with an IRL gathering on the patio from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets, $40, include free bites from the baseball-themed joint's comfort food-centric menu.
To rally for tickets: Visit Eventbrite.
Keep reading for future food and drink events.
Wednesday, June 23
Break out the bottles
Guard and Grace, 1801 California Street
Apparently COVID is a thing of the past, and we're back to expensive mid-week wine dinners. Guard and Grace's runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and includes duck confit raviolini with crispy foie gras; grilled lamb chop and miticrema (a soft Spanish cheese) gnudi; and Law Estate Wines from California. The ticket price ($222) includes tip but not taxes.
To reserve your table: Buy tickets on the steakhouse's website.
Thursday, June 24
Chow down at Boulder International Film Festival's CineCHEF
Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
At CineCHEF, Front Range chefs compete to see who can make the best movie-inspired dish. The 2021 version runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes chefs Linda Hampsten Fox (The Bindery), Liliana Meyers (Safta), Daniel Asher (River and Woods), Chris Royster (Flagstaff House) and more. Tickets, $100, include wine and beer.
For more info: Visit the film festival website.
Friday, June 25
Let someone else fire up the grill
Marczyk Fine Foods, 5100 East Colfax Avenue
From 5 to 7 p.m., grill masters will be flipping to-order burgers outside the grocery store. Can't make it on June 25? Three other burger nights are scheduled for July and August dates at either the Colfax store or the 770 East 17th Avenue location.
For details: Visit Marczyk's Facebook page.
Thursday, July 8
Feast on impeccable sushi in a garden setting
Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street
Mark your calendar for Uchi's next al fresco dinner. Chef and menu details have yet to be announced, but you can count on multiple courses and, in a change from previous family-style seating and plating, your own table of up to ten guests. (June's dinner cost $150 per person and sold out almost immediately.)
For more info: Visit the restaurant's website.
Thursday, July 15
Hear from chefs doing food justice right
Space Gallery Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street
Beloved Denver chefs Dana Rodriguez (Work & Class, Super Mega Bien), Jeff Osaka (Osaka Ramen, Sushi-Rama), Paul C. Reilly (Coperta), Letisha Steele and Carrie Shores (both of SAME Cafe) join forces in a documentary series on why food justice matters to them. The SAME Table, $60, benefits nonprofit restaurant SAME Cafe and includes food, beer, wine and the premiere of the documentary from 5 to 8 p.m.
To snag tickets: Visit the SAME Cafe website.
Wednesday, July 21
Forget Taco Tuesday, enjoy a taco takeover
Pizzeria Locale, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder
Chef Jose Avila (of the brand-new La Diabla and cult favorite El Borrego Negro) is taking his show on the road to el norte. Reservations for tacos, margs and pre-Hispanic Mayan cuisine are open now — and going fast.
Secure your spot: Visit Tock to make reservations.
Sunday, July 25
Shell out the big bucks for a Beard-worthy blowout
Annette, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
James Beard award-nominated chef Caroline Glover is turning out a three-course meal with wine and whiskey pairings. Seatings are at 5 and 7:45 p.m. and are available for tables of two, four or six diners ($240 to $720).
For menu details and tickets: Take a look at the James Beard Foundation website.
Saturday, July 31
Go primal with all kinds of proteins cooked over open flames
Snowmass Base Village, 84 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village
Cochon555's Heritage Fire returns to the mountain from 4 to 7 p.m. with everything from fish to fowl to bovine to Berkshires being cooked over open-air fires. Early-bird tickets, $99 to $150, are on sale now and include beer, wine and cocktails to quench your thirst.
For more info: Visit the event website.
Thursday, August 12
Treat yourself to a boozy weekend in the mountains
Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Drive, Vail
This year's Vail Wine Classic includes wine dinners, seminars and boozy brunch, plus a pair of two-hour grand tastings at 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the grand tastings are $99 to $225.
For more info: Visit the event website and get tickets on Eventbrite.
Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.
