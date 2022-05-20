Support Us

Say Goodbye: To the Wind Bistro and Freshcraft Announce Upcoming Closures

May 20, 2022 2:41PM

To the Wind has been open for eight years; its last day will be May 28. Molly Martin
The tiny, 628-square-foot To the Wind Bistro has been considered one of the best eateries in Denver since it opened at 3333 East Colfax Avenue in 2014, and it landed on our 2022 list of the 100 restaurants we can't live without. But soon, we'll have to.

On May 19, owners Royce Oliveira and his wife Leanne Adamson announced that To the Wind will close after service on May 28. "After eight great and successful years of having Denver in our home, we have made the painful decision to close our doors," they shared in an Instagram post.

"The lease is up and it's just time to get away. I'm not really digging it any more. Supply chain issues are a pain in the ass and being a small business owner isn't fun," Olieira adds, noting that he has some ideas for his own plans for the future, but they don't  include restaurants.

The intimate spot is a favorite for date nights and special occasions, and has become a place packed with memories for many. It will be sorely missed.
Freshcraft will close on May 29.
Freshcraft will close on May 29.
Freshcraft
While To the Wind's loss is a big one for the culinary scene, beer lovers also have a reason to lament. Freshcraft, the beer bar at 1530 Blake Street, is also shuttering soon. "It is with great sadness and also great relief that we announce Sunday, May 29 will be Freshcraft's last day in business," it shared in a May 20 Instagram post. The business was purchased by Erik Riggs in partnership with the owners of Stoney's Bar & Grill in October 2019. "We had big dreams for its future," the post notes, adding that those dreams never had a chance to become a reality.

These two spots, along with Blue Ocean/Little Chendu in the Denver Tech Center, should be on your list to visit before all three shut down for good by the end of the month. 
