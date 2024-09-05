Two New Denver Area In-N-Out Locations Open Today

When In-N-Out opened its first locations in Colorado in 2020, it caused some major traffic jams in Aurora and Colorado Springs.
The same thing happened last year when it finally brought an outpost to Denver proper, debuting in the Central Park neighborhood, where there's still typically a long (but fast-moving) line for Double-Doubles and Animal-Style Fries.
At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, the burger chain is opening its tenth and eleventh locations in the state, both of which are in new markets for the brand.
The newest In-N-Outs are located at 7494 West 52nd Avenue in Arvada and 9558 Twenty Mile Road in Parker.
While sometimes only an In-N-Out fix will do, we prefer to satisfy our burger cravings at local spots most of the time — and there are a lot of great burgers in every style available in the metro area. Check out our ultimate guide to the best burgers in Denver for some dining inspiration.
For many, the buzz around In-N-Out has faded, but other national chains have created a frenzy by teasing a Colorado debut — notably, Portillo's, the Chicago-born chain known for its Italian beefs and hot dogs. In February, it submitted plans for a location at 5607 Tower Road near DIA, but so far there have been no updates on that project.
Good thing there are some local spots to get an Italian beef fix in the meantime...