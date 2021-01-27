 
| Openings and Closings |

Former Cake Baker Goes Bite-Sized With Urban Cookie

Mark Antonation | January 27, 2021 | 8:30am
Courtesy of Urban Cookie
One of Colfax Avenue's most distinctive buildings has a sweet new tenant. Earlier this month, Urban Cookie moved into the Savageau Building at 2260 East Colfax Avenue, where it's selling a range of cookies made by a baker with a long Denver pedigree.

Urban Cookie is the latest from Denon Moore, who founded Cake Crumbs Bakery in the 2000s before selling her business in 2017. At the time, her plan was to do something different — and outside the kitchen — but "her heart knew baking was her destiny," Urban Cookie's website explains.

And so the little cookie cafe sprang up alongside Smith + Canon Ice Cream, making for a sugary destination at the corner of Colfax and York. Moore's creations include "Urban Classics" and weekly mystery batches, but even the classics go beyond standard recipes. The Amazing Peanut Butter (pictured), for example, trades in the basic pressed-fork pattern for a similar design created in peanut butter frosting, and the chocolate chip cookies get double the chocolate, with chunks as well as chips.

Moore's cake experience shows in the Rebellious Red Velvet cookies and in the rotating Blueberry Swirl, reminiscent of a muffin or coffee cake in cookie form. Other standards include sugar cookies, cranberry oatmeal cookies and Grandma's Misfit cookies, which are flower-shaped and flavored with almond. On the mystery side, you might find snickerdoodles, Lemon Zingers or chocolate mint cookies on any given day. Standard cookies run $3.50 each, though they get cheaper in packs of three, six or twelve. There are also giant cookies and mini cookies, both available in minimum order sizes (four dozen and eight dozen, respectively) if you call ahead. Other specialties include tubs of take-and-bake cookie dough and bags of housemade dog treats.

Urban Cookie is also showing it's sweet on community with its monthly Cookie Jar program; nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries can sign up for in-kind donations and cookie vouchers for their events.

Urban Cookie is now open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call 720-532-8100 or visit the bakery's website for details.

Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

