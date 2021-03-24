Celebrate Denver's Dining Scene at Feast To-Go!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Buckle up: Feast is back!

Like so much over the last year, Westword's annual event celebrating Denver dining has had to pivot to accommodate the shifting landscape. Welcome to the first-ever Feast To-Go, a celebration of this city's resilient restaurant scene.

Instead of gathering in one big indoor space and going from table to table to sample Denver's best, you'll head to a big outdoor space, drive up to each table, roll down your window, and snag all those sweet, spicy, tangy, crunchy and savory bites without ever leaving your car. It's a grab-and-go feast!

Hungry for more? Cruise over to the Stanley Marketplace on Thursday, May 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., where you'll find drive-thru stops for some of our favorite restaurants and food trucks, all past Best of Denver winners. The thought of bites from Adobo, Bacon Social House, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, Cattivella, Citizen Rail, La Fillete Bakery, Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria, Uchi and more should get your engines racing!

And because delicious food deserves to be accompanied by refreshing drinks, you'll get your own Feast To-Go Beverage Kit, with fixin’s from some of our favorites, including Woody Creek Distillers, Spring44, Breckenridge Distillery, Fever Tree, Downslope Distilling and Upstart Kombucha.

Topping it off, you'll receive a Feast To-Go Restaurant Card with BOGO deals from 15+ restaurants.

After you've loaded up your portable feast, you can drive off and enjoy it in your favorite setting, whether that's your home or a park — or your car, if you just can't wait to sample these tasty samplings. (A limited amount of picnic seating outside the Stanley will be available for purchase.)

Tickets (21+) go on sale to the general public next week, but you can snag yours today. Our special presale for Feast To-Go starts at 10 a.m. March 24, and continues through 11:59 p.m. March 28. Just click here and use the promo code FEASTTOGO.

See you — safely — at Feast To-Go on May 13!