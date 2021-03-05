Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Love Dining and Writing? We're Looking for a Food & Drink Intern

August 24, 2021 7:00AM

Love Dining and Writing? We're Looking for a Food &amp; Drink Intern
Michael Emery Hecker
MICHAEL EMERY HECKER
Michael Emery Hecker
Calling all current college students and recent graduates: Do you have a passion for all things culinary, as well as an interest in journalism? 

We're looking for a Food & Drink intern to tell stories about Denver's restaurant and food industry with a focus on in-depth reporting. This is a sixteen-week, ten-hour-a-week (at $14.77 an hour) program with a flexible schedule.

Read Westword's latest food & drink coverage for examples of the kind of stories we cover.

Interested? Send a cover letter, résumé and several recent writing samples (published or not) to Food & Drink editor Molly Martin at cafe@westword.com.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Note: Westword is always looking for strong writers in all of our areas of coverage, from politics to pot. If you're interested in joining us as a contributor, send a note to editorial@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation