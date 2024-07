Tacolandia 2024: And the Winner Is...

click to enlarge The Rio's birria was extra cheesy. Molly Martin

There were record-high temperatures in Denver this weekend, but the hottest thing in town was Tacolandia. Hungry fans arrived ready to feast at's seventh annual celebration of the mighty taco, and there was plenty to enjoy. Attendees also voted for their favorite taco of the day.Check out some highlights from the event and find out who is the reigning Tacolandia champion:The Rio Grande, a local chain that started in 1999, jumped on the birria trend with a super-cheesy version that was a crowd-pleaser.We were impressed with the flavor of Yucatán-style carnitas paired with habanero salsa and pickled red onions from Uno Mas.Food truck Uptown & Humboldt's sweet and savory taco was a memorable bite: loaded with sofrito ground beef, fried cheese, sweet plantain, micro cilantro and red pepper crema on a flour tortilla.Las Hijas de la Chilanga, which is located in Westwood, was crisping up its carnitas to order and brought several salsa options.Westminster's Sotol Cocina Bar had an impressive salsa spread as well, including a standout salsa macha.El Coco Pirata's spread included Mexican sushi and several types of ceviche, which was a refreshing break from tacos in the heat.While the margs were flowing, one of our favorite beverages of the day was booze-free. Frescos Naturales took home the top prize at the 2021 Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam Competition for Colorado-made organic and natural products. The all-natural, low-sugar drinks inspired by co-owner Juan Ignacio Stewart’s experiences growing up in Guatemala are made with real fruit and come in a wide range of flavors including hibiscus, tamarind, pineapple, guava, mango and our favorite, passion fruit.Many of the booths had long lines, but in the end, only one taco can reign supreme. This year, Tacolandia attendees voted for Necio Mexican Kitchen as serving the best taco: its beef barbacoa. The restaurant, which opened in 2018, is located at 4001 Tejon Street and serves a wide range of burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas, enchiladas and, of course, tacos.See you at Tacolandia 2025!