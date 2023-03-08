 Tickets on Sale Now for Denver Westword's Out to Brunch 2024 | Westword
Tickets on Sale Now for Westword's Out to Brunch 2024

Don't miss the unlimited bites, sips and fun on June 8!
March 6, 2024
Spend June 8 brunching with unlimited bites from some of Denver's top restaurants.
Spend June 8 brunching with unlimited bites from some of Denver's top restaurants. Alan Castillo
Rise and shine! Last year, Westword introduced a new event celebrating all things brunch. The inaugural, sold-out Out to Brunch proved to be a memorable party with plenty of delicious eats, booze and fun.

Now, we're ready to do it again. Out to Brunch 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street), and tickets are available now. Use the code WWEDIT to access the pre-sale through 10 p.m. March 10 to score the best deal: general admission entry for $45, or VIP for $65, which gets you early admission at 11 a.m. plus exclusive perks like VIP lounge access.

The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on March 11. Fair warning: Prices will go up. All guests must be over the age of 21 and have a valid I.D. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Civic Center Conservancy.

The festivities will include entertainment, shopping and bottomless boozy beverages complete with a fest-sized build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.
click to enlarge woman handing bloody marys to someone
Enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys and more.
Camila Guillen
But the star of the show will be unlimited bites from some of Denver's top brunch spots. Participating eateries include Comal Heritage Food Incubator, FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, HashTAG, Kachina Cantina, Kona Grill, MouCo Cheese Company, Pinwheel Coffee, Queen City Coffee Collective, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, STK Steakhouse, Syrup Denver and Watercourse Food.

Discounts for groups of ten or more are also available.

See you at Out to Brunch!
