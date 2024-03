Tickets on Sale Now for Westword's Out to Brunch 2024

click to enlarge Enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys and more. Camila Guillen

Rise and shine! Last year,introduced a new event celebrating all things brunch. The inaugural, sold-out Out to Brunch proved to be a memorable party with plenty of delicious eats, booze and fun Now, we're ready to do it again. Out to Brunch 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street), and tickets are available now . Use the code WWEDIT to access the pre-sale through 10 p.m. March 10 to score the best deal: general admission entry for $45, or VIP for $65, which gets you early admission at 11 a.m. plus exclusive perks like VIP lounge access.The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on March 11. Fair warning: Prices will go up. All guests must be over the age of 21 and have a valid I.D. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Civic Center Conservancy.The festivities will include entertainment, shopping and bottomless boozy beverages complete with a fest-sized build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.But the star of the show will be unlimited bites from some of Denver's top brunch spots. Participating eateries include Comal Heritage Food Incubator, FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, HashTAG, Kachina Cantina, Kona Grill, MouCo Cheese Company, Pinwheel Coffee, Queen City Coffee Collective, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, STK Steakhouse, Syrup Denver and Watercourse Food. Discounts for groups of ten or more are also available.See you at Out to Brunch!