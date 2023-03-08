Tickets on Sale Now for Westword's Out to Brunch 2024

Rise and shine! Last year, Westword introduced a new event celebrating all things brunch. The inaugural, sold-out Out to Brunch proved to be a memorable party with plenty of delicious eats, booze and fun.
Now, we're ready to do it again. Out to Brunch 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street), and tickets are available now. Use the code WWEDIT to access the pre-sale through 10 p.m. March 10 to score the best deal: general admission entry for $45, or VIP for $65, which gets you early admission at 11 a.m. plus exclusive perks like VIP lounge access.
The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on March 11. Fair warning: Prices will go up. All guests must be over the age of 21 and have a valid I.D. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Civic Center Conservancy.
The festivities will include entertainment, shopping and bottomless boozy beverages complete with a fest-sized build-your-own Bloody Mary bar.
Discounts for groups of ten or more are also available.
See you at Out to Brunch!