Local Finds: Yummy Lotus Nourishes the Soul with Pepper Jam

Brand: Yummy Lotus
Where to find it: Yummy Lotus jam is carried in retail shops across the state, like Ruby's Market and Scratch Family Bakery. You can also expect to see the Yummy Lotus team at several farmers' markets this summer, including City Park and Pearl Street. The full pop-up and farmers' market schedule is kept up-to-date on Yummy Lotus's event page.
Originally, Yummy Lotus's product lineup included granola bars and kombucha in addition to jam. Although she did not have any formal culinary experience, she loved to cook and would bake cakes for family members and events. She began experimenting with fun flavors and fillings for her cupcakes, which she believes led to how she thinks of her unique combinations today.
Hesse sold her new offerings at a few farmers' markets and saw that her jams were a huge hit with customers, but she put the project on hold while she pursued a role in real estate. By the end of 2018, though, she was ready to make jam her full-time gig.
"I really like the evolution of flavors," Hesse explains. "When you go to a fine dining place, you get this experience of flavors that flow from one to the next, so I really try to bring that to life in my products."
Yummy Lotus started with four different jams, but over the years, Hesse has established a group of eight flagship flavors. Many of them are fruit and pepper pairings, like Kiwi Poblano and Blueberry Reaper. "I don't want you to just taste blueberry and pepper. I want you to get the citrus notes and then the warm pepper, and it all combines in the end to just linger on your taste buds and give you a fun experience," she says.
Hesse loves to work with seasonal fruit. That's why Yummy Lotus also has ten to thirteen flavors that rotate throughout the year to showcase produce when it is at its peak ripeness. Last summer, this included limited monthly offerings like Peach Hatch Chili and Watermelon Jalapeno Jelly (which Hesse says was great on chicken and waffles).
She is planning on bringing back all of the flavors that were sold last year, plus four or five new ones. For those looking for sweetness without the heat(ness), Yummy Lotus offers some flavors without peppers. The Strawberry Grapefruit and Pear Ginger jams are regularly available, along with seasonal picks like Raspberry Lemon Lavender in the summer and Apple Pie in the fall.
No matter the flavor, the jams are made with the freshest fruit possible and never contain preservatives. Hesse wants customers to feel confident that her products are not only delicious but can "Nourish the Soul," per the Yummy Lotus motto. "You want to feed your body good things, and we want to be a part of that," she notes.
She also has plans to participate in the National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show in Albuquerque this March, which will (hopefully) launch Yummy Lotus to more customers and retail stores nationwide. With all the new opportunities coming up, Hesse admits that staying true to her brand as it advances is an intimidating task. "It's such an amazing thing because obviously, it's great. It means that you're doing well. But it's also super scary," Hesse acknowledges. "We're focusing on growth and keeping quality and customer service in the forefront, and seeing where we can take it."
How to use it: Of course, jam is a breakfast staple — try some pepper jam on toast topped with a runny-yolk fried egg, and thank me later. It is also an all-around shortcut for building flavor in every meal. Shake it with liquor and top with ice and seltzer for an easy cocktail; mix it into marinades for glazey grilled meats; or swirl it into creamy desserts. Yummy Lotus has some great ideas on its website, too, like Blackberry Serrano Lime Popsicles.
My personal favorite way to enjoy jam (peppery or not) is to spread a thick layer on a cracker, then top with aged white cheddar, like a mini cheese board bite.
In a small bowl, whisk an egg with about a tablespoon of water and set aside.
Unfold one thawed, ready-to-bake sheet of puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough into thirds lengthwise, then into thirds crosswise to form nine squares (three-by-three-inches each). Dollop about a teaspoon of your choice of jam onto each of the squares, then top with a piece of brie that's about an inch square (don't worry about perfection here). Brush the edges of each square lightly with egg wash.
Unfold the second sheet of puff pastry and cut it in the same way that you did the first. Cover each of your brie-topped pastries with another square and use a fork to crimp all four edges.
Transfer the tarts to a nonstick or parchment-lined sheet pan, leaving about two inches in between each tart (store any extra in the fridge if you need to bake them in batches). Brush the egg wash onto the tarts, then cut a small slit on the top of each one. Sprinkle lightly with flaky salt if desired. Bake until the tarts are golden brown all over, about 10 to 15 minutes. A little brie might spill out over the top—that's okay! Let it all cool for at least 10 minutes before enjoying.
Recipe Tips: Think of these like adult pop-tarts. The brie melts to create a luscious, creamy contrast to the spicy and sweet jam. They are great as a party appetizer and easy enough to make in a flash. I used Yummy Lotus's Jalapeno Chipotle jam, but these would be fantastic with any flavor (I can't wait to try this with a jar of Blackberry Serrano). You can also add bite-sized pieces of prosciutto. Ready-to-bake puff pastry can be found in the freezer aisle, usually next to the frozen pies.