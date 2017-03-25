Designer Christian Filus on Bandannas, Hip-Hop and Denver Style

EXPAND Accessory designer Christian Filus spotted at City Hall at Artopia. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Denver native Christian Filus designs and sells accessories; he describes his style as "evolving, inconsistent, and aggressive." We spotted Filus and his stylish buddy Toure Armon at Artopia 2017, and stopped to chat with Filus about what inspires his personal style.

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style and fashion sense?

Christian Filus: Life itself inspires my personal style and fashion sense. I get a lot of influence from American history, African history and hip-hop culture. I've always had an interest in archaeology and like to combine that with my personal influence from hip-hop and inner-city culture.

What is your favorite color?

It's hard to choose one. I've loved turquoise and gold since I was a kid, but I would say black is my favorite color.

What is your favorite accessory?

My favorite accessory is a bandanna. As a kid, they had a negative tone from gangs, but I feel companies like Gucci and Louis Vuitton re-branded the bandanna and scarf image in the inner city. Additionally, they're very practical; handy for your face when it's cold, as well as a good rag to use for sweat when it's hot.

What is your favorite film?

I've always been more of a fan of the small screen, but any Will Ferrell movie can qualify as a favorite.

What is your jam of the moment?

I've been jammin' "On the River," by Young Dolph and Wiz Khalifa, pretty tough.

What is your style mantra?

Why not?

What were some of your favorite moments of Artopia?

I enjoyed networking, meeting other artists, seeing other projects, the Aztec dancers, and the beautiful women.

Do you consider fashion art?

While similar, I consider fashion a bit different because it has to be somewhat practical and marketable, whereas art is an untamed release of expression.

Like Filus and his friend, always stand out with your accessories, Denver.

