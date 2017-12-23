What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? Dozens of Celebrations in Denver

Whether you're mourning the old year or celebrating the next one, Denver has a whole host of parties, balls, fireworks shows, and foodie events where you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2017. So break out your calendar and prepare to schedule the night of your life.

007 New Year’s Eve at NATIV Hotel: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $45-$60. NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee Street, Denver.

Angels & Demons New Year’s Eve Party: Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $22-$36. Voodoo Leatherworks, 2422 Busch Avenue, Ste. #10, Colorado Springs.

Beaver Creek New Year’s Eve Bash: Children and teen activities including games, crafts and more plus a buffet of their favorites. Adults are welcomed with signature cocktails, an array of hors d’oeuvres, dining options and endless music,. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $0-$185. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa, 136 East Thomas Place, Beaver Creek.

Capodanno Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration: Includes a four-course prix fixe menu. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m., $75 per person. Firenze a Tavola, 4401 Tennyson St., Denver, 303-561-0234, www.parisidenver.com/firenzeatavola.

Casino Royale: Denver New Year’s Eve 2018: A classic 007, James Bond, Monte-Carlo-themed casino night with a premium open bar all night. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $69-$89. The Cable Center, 2000 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, 303-871-4885.

Champagne Mansion Party 2018: Includes open bar all night at premium VIP bars, live entertainment, DJs, complimentary champagne toast, midnight celebration, party favors and photo booth. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $75-$89. Parkside Mansion, 1859 York St., Denver, 720-259-5033, www.parksidemansion.com.

City NYE 2018: Journey with us into a flawlessly orchestrated NYE celebration featuring craft libations, fresh beats, art installations and a massive midnight blowout. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $49 and up, info@thecollective360.com, citynye.com. McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-865-4303, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Coast to Coast Party: A Roaring Affair: Starting at 9 p.m., Epic will count down the minutes to midnight from the East Coast to the West Coast each hour and feature a small-plates buffet of bar fare from major cities, along with a special beer pairing. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $60. Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., www.epicbrewing.com.

Cooper 75th Birthday Party & New Year’s Eve Celebration: Torchlight parade, birthday cake, balloons and live music. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Ski Cooper, U.S. Route 24, 9 miles west of Leadville, 719-486-2277, www.skicooper.com.

Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party: Featuring a premier open bar, professional performers, live music, multiple headlining DJs, Vegas-style casino games, a huge confetti blast and a champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $94-$99, newyearsevenight.com. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court St., Denver, 303-893-3333, www.starwoodhotels.com/sheraton/index.html.

Denver New Year’s Eve Limo Bus Bar Crawl: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$45, 1550 Market Street, Denver, eventbrite.com.

An Evening of Ballroom Elegance: Cocktail reception at 6 p.m. with photo and bar, special entertainment at 7 p.m., sit-down dinner at 7:30 p.m., dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $105. Denver Marriott West, 1717 Denver West Drive, Golden.

Festivities, Fireworks & a Fourteener: The Fireworks & a Fourteener package for two includes luxury accommodations at Garden of the Gods Collection, an in-suite bottle of champagne and three-course dinner for two, holiday party favors and what feels like a private firework show. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., packages for two start at $459. Garden of the Gods Club and Resort, 3320 Mesa Road, Colorado Springs.

Intercourse(s): New Year’s Eve 2018: A seductive progression of pairings featuring premium champagne, fabulous cocktails and luscious small plates, along with a DJ and party favors, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $150 + tax/tip. Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver, RSVP to 720-449-8587, info@barhelixdenver.com.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party: 6:59 Countdown: With noise-makers and favors for every table, guests can make it a family feast or just feed the kiddos with Mici’s all-natural Bambini Menu before heading out for a night of grown-up fun. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:59 p.m., Bambini Menu: $4. Mici Handcrafted Italian, two locations: 727 Colorado Blvd., Denver, 303-322-6424, and 1531 Stout St., Denver, 303-629-6424; www.miciitalian.com.

Kinky New Year’s Ball at Carbon Cafe & Bar: The event will include naughty, sumptuous, titillating nibbles and sips, music, games and sexy fun. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $55-$500. Carbon Cafe & Bar, 1553 Platte Street, #130, Denver.

Kiss Off 2017 New Year’s Eve Party: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $40-$50, www.barlouie.com. Bar Louie Southlands, 6100 S Main Street, Aurora, 720-463-0460; Bar Louie Northfield, 8332 E. 49th Ave., Denver, 303-457-5900; Bar Louie DTC, 8000 E. Belleview Ave,, Greenwood Village, 720-213-7080; Bar Louie Belmar, 7111 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood; Bar Louie Southglenn, 6911 S. Vine St., Centennial, 720-214-3400; Bar Louie, 10661 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, 720-214-3300.

License No. 1 | New Year’s Eve Party 2018: Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $45. Spruce Farm & Fish, 2115 13th Street, Boulder, 303-440-2880, www.spruceboulderado.com.

Midnight Madness at Ace: Championship ping-pong game will ring in the New Year along with a complimentary midnight toast. The $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the tournament winner. Registration fee is $18 and includes a tournament T-shirt. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., www.facebook.com/aceeatserve. Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver, 303-800-7705, www.aceeatserve.com.

Neon New Year’s Eve Party: Dig out your best Marty McFly or Cindy Lauper duds and head to either Punch Bowl Social location for shareable snacks, special NYE punch, a live DJ and midnight champagne toast. No cover; reservations recommended. Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, Denver, 303-765-2695; and 3120 Uinta Street, Denver, 720-500-3788, punchbowlsocial.com.

New Beer’s Eve: Includes a four-course beer-pairing dinner, a menu of all-you-can-drink packages and live music. Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $55-$115. The Lobby American Grille, 2191 Arapahoe St., Denver, 303-997-9911, www.thelobbydenver.com.

New Year’s Eve at Adelitas and Palenque Mezcaleria: Includes steak, lobster, salad and Adelitas’ award-winning house margarita. Complimentary champagne or Tequila Arette toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $39.95. Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-778-1294, adelitasdenver.com.

New Year’s Eve at Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery: Evening includes a festive buffet, three drink tickets for select wine, beer and spirits, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, DJ Derek Russo. Roaring ’20s attire encouraged. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $99. Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant, 3563 Wazee Street, Denver. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve at EDGE Restaurant & Bar: Includes lavish prix fixe menu, festive libations and a masquerade celebration to welcome 2018. Seatings from 5 to 7 p.m. ($89 per person) and 8 p.m. to midnight ($170 per person). Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m., $89 to $170. EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th St., Denver, 303-389-3343, www.edgerestaurantdenver.com.

New Year’s Eve at Guard and Grace: Full menu, New Year’s Eve features and decadent drinks. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. Guard and Grace, 1801 California St., Denver, 303-293-8500, www.guardandgrace.com.

New Year’s Eve at Howl at the Moon Denver!: A variety of packages offer you and your friends everything you need to kiss 2017 goodbye and start the New Year having a blast. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $65. Howl at the Moon Denver, 1735 19th Street, Denver.

New Year’s Eve at Maggiano’s Downtown: Price includes our “Signature Steakhouse” dinner, four-hour premium bar and dancing the night away to a rocking DJ. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $125-$960. Maggiano’s Little Italy, 500 16th Street, Denver, 303-260-7707, locations.maggianos.com/colorado/denver/500-16th-st.

New Year’s Eve at Mister Tuna: Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver, 303-831-8862, www.mistertuna.com.

New Year’s Eve at TAG: Chef’s tasting menu ($88 per person or $128 with pairings) or full menu available. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. TAG, 1441 Larimer St., Denver, 303-996-9985, www.tag-restaurant.com.

New Year’s Eve at Thirsty Lion: Both Thirsty Lion locations will toast the New Year and offer a special menu on New Year’s Eve in addition to the regular menu. Stay and celebrate, as there is no set closing time. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Thirsty Lion Gastropub, 1605 Wynkoop St., Denver, 303-623-0316, www.thirstylionpub.com/denver; Thirsty Lion Gastropub, 201 Columbine St., #100, Denver, 303-377-7000, www.thirstyliongastropub.com/cherry-creek.

New Year’s Eve at Topgolf Centennial: Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $225-$450. Topgolf Centennial, 10601 E Easter Ave., Centennial, 720-616-6732, topgolf.com.

New Year’s Eve at Vesta: Special à la carte menu by chef Nick Kayser and pastry chef Nadine Donovan. Diverse wine selections available. Complimentary toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Vesta, 1822 Blake St., Denver, 303-296-1970, www.vestadenver.com.

New Year’s Eve Brunch: Includes specials from chef Johnny Curiel’s new menu alongside refreshing, handcrafted cocktails from the bar. Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $30-$45. Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-442-7771, www.centrolatinkitchen.com.

New Year’s Eve Caribbean Style: With Chicos Malos, featuring Wawali Bonane and Salasee Atiase, and Urban Island Steel Drum Band. Caribbean fare, champagne toast, Veuve Cliquot ice bar, balloon drop, party favors, $95 per person, $175 per couple, party/room packages available. Sun., Dec. 31, St Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-406-9696, www.stjulien.com.

New Year’s Eve Dine & Ski: Children’s glow-stick pageant, a torchlight parade, and a mountainside fireworks display. Take the American Eagle chairlift to mid-mountain for a buffet dinner at Solitude Station. After dinner, ski back down the mountain under the stars. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. Copper Mountain Resort, 209 Ten Mile Circle, Frisco, 866-841-2481, www.coppercolorado.com.

New Year’s Eve at Postino: Celebrate with the wine authority in RiNo. Open until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; all-day happy hour until 5 p.m. Menus include bruschetta boards, shareable cheese and meat platters, exclusive wines and choice bubblies. Postino, 2715 17th St., Denver, www.postinowinecafe.com.

New Year’s Eve at Purgatory: Buffet dinner at Hoody’s with three seatings (5, 7 and 9 p.m.). Adults $59, children (12 and under) $22. Fireworks and torchlight parade at 6 p.m.; night rail jam at 6:30 p.m. Live bluegrass with the Outskirts at 9 p.m. Reservations at 800-525-0892. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m., Purgatory Resort, 1 Skier, Durango, 800-982-6102, www.purgatoryresort.com.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Keystone: Enjoy fireworks in Lakeside Village, a torchlight parade in River Run Village, and many more family activities. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Keystone Resort, 6, from I-70, Exit 205, Silverthorne/Dillon, Dillon, 970-496-4000, www.keystoneresort.com.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Denver: Both shows are identical, will run approximately eight minutes, and can be viewed anywhere along the 16th Street Mall. There also will be DJs along the Mall spinning tunes from 8 p.m. through the midnight fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. and midnight, free. 16th Street Mall, 1001 16th St., Denver, 303-534-6161.

New Year’s Eve in the Mountains: The bash includes lift service, dinner at Black Mountain Lodge, live music and a glass of champagne. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $120. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon, 888-272-7246, www.arapahoebasin.com.

New Year’s Eve Scandinavian Brunch: Fortify yourself for New Year’s Eve with a multi-course brunch, including a Swedish smorgasbord, and Scandinavian cocktails. Sun., Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $30 + tax/tip. Annette, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, RSVP to 720-710-9975, annettescratchtotable.com.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks: Night skiing available after the show until 8:30 p.m., followed by the free Family Fun NYE celebration at 9 p.m. in the Steamboat Grand Ballroom or the $50 Korbel NYE toast at the top of the gondola at Thunderhead Lodge. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:15 p.m. Sheraton Steamboat Resort, 2200 Village Inn Court, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-1996.

NoCo New Year’s Eve — Midnight Ball: Includes hors d’oeuvres, party DJ, dancing, signature cocktails, photo ops, discount room rates, drink tickets, child-care service on site, champagne toast and desserts. Sun., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., $75. The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins.

NYE Après at the Umbrella Bar: Take a self-guided skin or snowshoe tour to the top of Ten Peaks and watch fireworks from the Umbrella Bar with appetizers, champagne and dessert. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-8 p.m., $50. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, 12 Snowmass Rd,, Crested Butte, 800-545-4505, www.crestedbuttechamber.com.

Oysters, Live Tunes and an East Coast Toast: A special pre-party featuring delicious food and drink specials, live music from Grown Ass Man Band, half off oysters all night long and a complimentary East Coast tequila toast at 10 p.m. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver, 720-570-8686, www.loladenver.com.

Prix Fixe New Year’s Eve Dinner at Jax: Includes a five-course feast of seafood specialties. Additional wine pairings for each course will also be available. Sun., Dec. 31, 4 p.m., $75 per person. Jax Fish House, 928 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-444-1811, www.jaxfishhouse.com/boulder.

Prix Fixe New Year’s Eve Dinner at Jax: The four-course feast of sustainably caught seafood will be $75 per person, and there will also be a limited à la carte specials menu at the bar. Optional wine pairings will be available as well. Sun., Dec. 31, 4 p.m., $75 per person. Jax Fish House, 1539 17th St., Denver, 303-292-5767, www.jaxfishhouse.com/lodo.

Resolution New Year’s Eve: Experience a truly interactive and high-class, all-inclusive 21-plus premium open-bar hotel takeover, featuring two levels of holiday adorned hallways, three spectacular ballrooms, and multiple breakout party rooms, all providing a unique taste of world-class music and entertainment. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $99-$149. The Curtis, 1405 Curtis St., Denver, 303-571-0300, www.thecurtis.com.

Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Party: A signature alcoholic punch will flow for casino night, with passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, a full cash bar and live music by Funkiphino. Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $65-$75. Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th St., Boulder, 303-442-4344, www.boulderado.com.

Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party: West End Tavern’s annual Roaring Twenties Party includes drink specials all night long and free champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-444-3535, www.thewestendtavern.com.

White Rose Gala: Flapper dresses, stylish sequins and fancy fedoras for NYE?!? White Rose Gala is a high-end and elegant charity event where you will be enveloped by musical and theatrical performances. Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the classic elegance of art deco of the Roaring ’20s. Be transported to an era of a modern renaissance where style, opulence and grace were the only way to swing, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $59-$149. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, www.newyearspartydenver.com.