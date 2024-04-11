Every 4/20 Event in Denver This Year

Marijuana has been legal for almost twelve years in Colorado, but 4/20 events and parties in Denver are still going strong.
From the annual gathering and free concert at Civic Center Park to cannabis brunches, comedy shows and art classes, we've compiled information on every 4/20 event we could find, with more to come as they're announced.
Tortured Poets Department Album Launch Party
Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album at a licensed cannabis bar. On top of the live music, there will be a bracelet-crafting station, a snack buffet, a drag show and a sing-along. Learn more about attendance (21+) by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760.
A Slow Burn: Bingo and Burlesque
Thursday, April 18, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Devil’s Drink
3330 Mariposa Street
It's all about bingo, burlesque and weed worshiping during this night of devilish fun from Missfitts Entertainment. On top of the games and performances, there will be cocktails, a food truck and prize giveaways. Tickets (21+) are $20 each.
Tokes and Brushstrokes
Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Puff and paint at the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. For $59.99, students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). There will be a class on Friday at 4 p.m., and sessions on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Find out more and buy tickets (21+) with Creatively Cannabis.
Cloudy Eyed Comedy
Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Hosted at Denver's only licensed and operating pot lounge, this cannabis-friendly comedy show often features national names along with its local talent. Tickets (21+) are just $4.20 apiece, but only electronic vaping, dabbing and edibles are allowed. Learn more about attendance (21+) and admission details by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.
Potty Mouths: THC Comedy Experience
Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Watch Denver comedians C.J. and Emil get baked off various cannabis products and then perform a standup set at JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar. They're veterans with the hazy method, but every show has something different. Tickets (21+) start at $14.20 apiece.
The Savage 420 Comedy Show
Friday, April 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Woods Boss Brewing
2210 California Street
Comedians who love cannabis will be dishing out laughs right before the big day at Woods Boss Brewing. Presented by Savage Entertainment, this third annual 4/20 standup special will hold two different shows on 4/20 eve. Tickets (21+) are $15-$18 (21+).
420 Pot Party and Art Jam
Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
11394 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood
Wake, bake and make art in this private morning 4/20 session. For $30, you'll get pots, brushes, paint and a special 4/20 treat. Learn more and buy a ticket (21+) on Eventbrite.
420 Puff and Paint Picnic
Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Beeler Street
Puff, paint and enjoy a waterside environment on 4/20 with this private picnic session, put on by Tempestt Higgins. Attendance includes a 5x7 canvas, paint, brushes, food and drink, but the cannabis is up to you. Tickets (21+) are $30 each.
Brunch N Blunts
Saturday, April 20, 11:20 to 4:20 p.m.
Metro location shared upon registration
Have a smoke and a pancake — or a bong and a blintz, perhaps — at Brunch N Blunts, a private cannabis-friendly party on 4/20. Entry and drinks are included with your ticket, with food trucks on site and a bring-your-own cannabis policy for anyone who wants to light up. There will also be DJs, art vendors, giveaways and more. Get a ticket (21+) for $60.
4/20 Creepatorium Market and Chronic Carnival
Saturday, April 20, noon to 10 p.m.
HORRID
1974 South Acoma Street
Horror, metal, burlesque and the 4/20 holiday will blend together all day at the 4/20 Creepatorium and Chronic Carnival. From noon to 5 p.m., check out an intensely curated 4/20 horror market. After that, you can stick around for a metal concert featuring local bands Honey Bunches of Death, Condemned to Burn and Dropout, with each performance accompanied by a live go-go burlesque show from Blassphemy. Once the music is over, Consensual Circus takes the stage with its Sinister & Smoke Cabaret. Attendance to the market is free, with tickets to the concert, burlesque and circus show $30 each.
JARS Mile High 420 Festival
Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Denver's most famous 4/20 event returns on the big day, with a musical lineup that includes Gucci Mane, Ohgeesy, Afroman, Big Boss Vette, Murs, Tommy Genesis, Dro Kenji, Lexy Panterra and Fedd the Godd. As in previous years, the Mile High 420 Festival will be free to attend, but this marks the second year that no one under 21 will be allowed in. Although cannabis is officially banned in the event's listed policy, organizers say enforcement will be the same as last year — when zero public consumption citations were cited despite rampant pot use. Register for a free ticket and learn more about the event at the festival website.
Ultimate Taste of JAD's
Saturday, April 20, 1 to 5 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Not sure of what to buy on 4/20? Sample products from Colorado cannabis brands (and the entire menu at JAD's) for various fees all afternoon at Colorado's only licensed weed bar. No products can be taken outside, unfortunately, but all Taste of JAD's vendors are available in Colorado dispensaries, so take note of what to shop for next time. Learn more about entry (21+) by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760.
420-Friendly Acrylic Pour Painting
Saturday, April 20, 1 to 5 p.m.
Broomfield location shared upon registration
Flower Powered Crafting wants to have a trippy, drippy good time this 4/20 with a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. Each $65 ticket includes materials, instructions and bongs to use (bring your own cannabis). No experience is necessary. Register (21+) and learn more on Eventbrite.
Dry Mouth, Wet Pussy: Cannabis and Sexuality
Saturday, April 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sexploratorium
1800 South Broadway
Fans of oral, rejoice: The Sexploratorium wants to help you make vulva and penis pipes. Denver's new sexual education and art venue is hosting another sexual ceramics class that will include a discussion of the plant's impact on sensuality and intercourse. The class, dubbed "Dry Mouth, Wet Pussy: Cannabis & Sexuality," is part of the Sexploratorium's ongoing curriculum to make sex talk more approachable, with the pipe-making class taking place after a brief lecture. Tickets (18+) start at $50.
Blaze N' Bingo: 420 Edition
Saturday, April 20, 7 to 11 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
It's drag and bingo night at JAD's Mile High Smoke, where bongs and burlesque go hand in hand. And this edition, hosted by Minor Misdemeanor and Juiccy Misdemeanor, is extra special for 4/20. Between bingo rounds, there will be games, giveaways and, of course, drag performances from the two hosts. Tickets (21+) start at $30 each; call JAD's at 303-993-5760 to learn more about attendance.
Late-Night Industry Sesh
Saturday, April 20, 10 to 11:30 p.m.
HQ Vape & Smoke
611 East 13th Avenue
Do you have to work at a cannabis job during the big day? All badged employees are invited to a free late-night session. Sample some dabs and terps, check out local glass and meet new friends. The event is private, and you must have a cannabis industry worker badge to attend; reserve a spot (21+) and find out more on Eventbrite, or reach out to @cheezy_nugs or @hqvs303 on Instagram.
All Time High: An Infused Brunch
Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denver location shared upon registration
Couldn't partake in any 4/20 festivities on Saturday? Make up for lost time at an infused brunch. The vegan feast, whipped up by the Vegan Epicurist, includes matcha pistachio muffins with a lime glaze, pesto potato salad, seitan chicken salad, assorted crudités, seasonal fruit and cheese and a mocktail — all of which can be infused with THC, if you ask. Tickets (21+) for a non-infused meal are $15, with infused options for $30 (and a take-home goodie bag for a little extra).
420 Puff, Puff, Pass Game Day
Sunday, April 21, 2 to 5 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
Roll the dice until the last joint has been won at the Puff, Puff, Pass launch party. The new board game's debut is held at a licensed cannabis bar, so try playing the game for yourself, with demonstrations, door prizes, giveaways and more throughout the day. Get a ticket (21+) for $25.
Do you know of a 4/20 event in metro Denver? Send information to [email protected].