Every 4/20 Event in Denver This Year

click to enlarge Puff and paint during one of several cannabis-friendly art classes on 4/20 weekend. Jake Cox

Marijuana has been legal for almost twelve years in Colorado, but 4/20 events and parties in Denver are still going strong.From the annual gathering and free concert at Civic Center Park to cannabis brunches, comedy shows and art classes, we've compiled information on every 4/20 event we could find, with more to come as they're announced.Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's new album at a licensed cannabis bar. On top of the live music, there will be a bracelet-crafting station, a snack buffet, a drag show and a sing-along. Learn more about attendance (21+) by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760.It's all about bingo, burlesque and weed worshiping during this night of devilish fun from Missfitts Entertainment. On top of the games and performances, there will be cocktails, a food truck and prize giveaways. Tickets (21+) are $20 each.Puff and paint at the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. For $59.99, students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). There will be a class on Friday at 4 p.m., and sessions on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Find out more and buy tickets (21+) with Creatively Cannabis Hosted at Denver's only licensed and operating pot lounge, this cannabis-friendly comedy show often features national names along with its local talent. Tickets (21+) are just $4.20 apiece, but only electronic vaping, dabbing and edibles are allowed. Learn more about attendance (21+) and admission details by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.Watch Denver comedians C.J. and Emil get baked off various cannabis products and then perform a standup set at JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar. They're veterans with the hazy method, but every show has something different. Tickets (21+) start at $14.20 apiece.Comedians who love cannabis will be dishing out laughs right before the big day at Woods Boss Brewing. Presented by Savage Entertainment, this third annual 4/20 standup special will hold two different shows on 4/20 eve. Tickets (21+) are $15-$18 (21+).Wake, bake and make art in this private morning 4/20 session. For $30, you'll get pots, brushes, paint and a special 4/20 treat. Learn more and buy a ticket (21+) on Eventbrite Puff, paint and enjoy a waterside environment on 4/20 with this private picnic session, put on by Tempestt Higgins. Attendance includes a 5x7 canvas, paint, brushes, food and drink, but the cannabis is up to you. Tickets (21+) are $30 each.Have a smoke and a pancake — or a bong and a blintz, perhaps — at Brunch N Blunts, a private cannabis-friendly party on 4/20. Entry and drinks are included with your ticket, with food trucks on site and a bring-your-own cannabis policy for anyone who wants to light up. There will also be DJs, art vendors, giveaways and more. Get a ticket (21+) for $60.Horror, metal, burlesque and the 4/20 holiday will blend together all day at the 4/20 Creepatorium and Chronic Carnival. From noon to 5 p.m., check out an intensely curated 4/20 horror market. After that, you can stick around for a metal concert featuring local bands Honey Bunches of Death, Condemned to Burn and Dropout, with each performance accompanied by a live go-go burlesque show from Blassphemy. Once the music is over, Consensual Circus takes the stage with its Sinister & Smoke Cabaret. Attendance to the market is free, with tickets to the concert, burlesque and circus show $30 each.Denver's most famous 4/20 event returns on the big day, with a musical lineup that includes Gucci Mane, Ohgeesy, Afroman, Big Boss Vette, Murs, Tommy Genesis, Dro Kenji, Lexy Panterra and Fedd the Godd. As in previous years, the Mile High 420 Festival will be free to attend, but this marks the second year that no one under 21 will be allowed in. Although cannabis is officially banned in the event's listed policy, organizers say enforcement will be the same as last year — when zero public consumption citations were cited despite rampant pot use. Register for a free ticket and learn more about the event at the festival website Not sure of what to buy on 4/20? Sample products from Colorado cannabis brands (and the entire menu at JAD's) for various fees all afternoon at Colorado's only licensed weed bar. No products can be taken outside, unfortunately, but all Taste of JAD's vendors are available in Colorado dispensaries, so take note of what to shop for next time. Learn more about entry (21+) by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760.Flower Powered Crafting wants to have a trippy, drippy good time this 4/20 with a cannabis-friendly acrylic painting class. Each $65 ticket includes materials, instructions and bongs to use (bring your own cannabis). No experience is necessary. Register (21+) and learn more on Eventbrite Fans of oral, rejoice: The Sexploratorium wants to help you make vulva and penis pipes. Denver's new sexual education and art venue is hosting another sexual ceramics class that will include a discussion of the plant's impact on sensuality and intercourse. The class, dubbed "Dry Mouth, Wet Pussy: Cannabis & Sexuality," is part of the Sexploratorium's ongoing curriculum to make sex talk more approachable, with the pipe-making class taking place after a brief lecture. Tickets (18+) start at $50.It's drag and bingo night at JAD's Mile High Smoke, where bongs and burlesque go hand in hand. And this edition, hosted by Minor Misdemeanor and Juiccy Misdemeanor, is extra special for 4/20. Between bingo rounds, there will be games, giveaways and, of course, drag performances from the two hosts. Tickets (21+) start at $30 each; call JAD's at 303-993-5760 to learn more about attendance.Do you have to work at a cannabis job during the big day? All badged employees are invited to a free late-night session. Sample some dabs and terps, check out local glass and meet new friends. The event is private, and you must have a cannabis industry worker badge to attend; reserve a spot (21+) and find out more on Eventbrite , or reach out to @cheezy_nugs or @hqvs303 on Instagram.Couldn't partake in any 4/20 festivities on Saturday? Make up for lost time at an infused brunch. The vegan feast, whipped up by the Vegan Epicurist, includes matcha pistachio muffins with a lime glaze, pesto potato salad, seitan chicken salad, assorted crudités, seasonal fruit and cheese and a mocktail — all of which can be infused with THC, if you ask. Tickets (21+) for a non-infused meal are $15, with infused options for $30 (and a take-home goodie bag for a little extra).Roll the dice until the last joint has been won at the Puff, Puff, Pass launch party. The new board game's debut is held at a licensed cannabis bar, so try playing the game for yourself, with demonstrations, door prizes, giveaways and more throughout the day. Get a ticket (21+) for $25.